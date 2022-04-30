The City of Sun Prairie’s Equity Audit process is continuing, with a scheduled session April 30th with city leaders being the latest in a series of actions scheduled to conclude later this year.
Members of the City of Sun Prairie’s Personnel Committee listened to City Diversity and Communications Strategist Jake King provide an update on Tuesday, April 26th during the committee’s first meeting since January. The city is working with BDP & Associates on the audit, which has the aim of building a more diverse and inclusive organization for employees and the Sun Prairie community.
King said these are the next steps in the Equity Audit:
April — May – All Employee and Senior Leadership Organizational Culture Survey
Thursday, April 28 – 1-on-1 interviews with city diversity audit personnel. King said the city wants to identify what it is doing incorrectly in terms of diversity city employment recruiting efforts – including identifying any blind spots or processes perpetuating systemic injustice — and build on what the city is already doing correctly.
May (date – TBD) – In-person meeting with staff and community members for planning community.
The city will continue submitting: All documents and data requested from partners, the City of Sun Prairie and those that are city department/division specific.
Analysis and Strategy Development steps will also be continuing, including final analysis of all information gathered, the beginning of strategy and recommendations and preparing for Part Two of the Equity Audit.
Public involvement will also be taking place later this year, according to King, who attended the meeting remotely and told committee members that he tested positive for COVID-19.
King said the process remains on track for presentation of a draft Equity Audit report in January.
Leave language to be updatedCity Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik said the city intends to update its paid time off (PTO) language to include two missing areas: mental health wellness and paid time off for the loss of a child.
In a memo to the committee, Sukenik wrote that employee wellness and mental health have been subjects of conversation, training and focused review over the past several years.
“We have met with the Employee Benefits & Wellness Committee members, supervisors, managers, and the Personnel Committee to identify opportunities to offer benefits to support our employees and address gaps in benefits,” Sukenik wrote.
Requested changes to the two policies include:
• Expanding the Paid Parental Leave policy to allow paid time off for the loss of an unborn child, similar to the City of Madison’s policy and
• Updating the city’s Sick Leave policy to affirm the ability to use paid leave for an employee who is experiencing a mental health crisis or seeking treatment; and provide a measure of privacy.
Committee members had a brief discussion to edit portions of the mental health language so it doesn’t attach any stigma to using PTO for mental health reasons. Sukenik said she would revise the policy before the Sun Prairie City Council’s May 3 meeting.
Sukenik recommended the Personnel Committee support these changes and recommend that the city council approve the policy revisions.
Volunteer policy to be revisedSukenik also recommended bringing back a policy the city formerly had in place relating to encouraging city workers to volunteer.
In a memo to the committee, Sukenik wrote, “During our conversations about Juneteenth as a holiday, and our efforts to promote ‘volunteerism,’ staff has identified value in reinstating a past volunteering policy.
“The original policy was limited to participation in activities of the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. The revised policy includes non‐profit entities that have a connection to the Sun Prairie area,” Sukenik added.
“It would also limit non-emergency staff to 8 hours of paid time each calendar year to support our area non‐profits. We hope this sparks a wider interest and employees continue to volunteer during their own time.This initiative also provides an opportunity for our staff to create new connections with community agencies and individuals, and support their efforts to improve the lives of our residents,” Sukenik added.
Sukenik said emergency services workers will also need to understand they can’t leave their assigned duty shifts to volunteer.
Committee members reacted positively to the recommendation and voted to recommend final council approval of the volunteer policy language change.
May meeting likely to discuss non-union RFPSukenik said the city on April 8, 2022 issued a request for proposal (RFP) for a comprehensive classification and compensation study of 125 non‐represented positions and development of competitive pay plan(s) to attract and retain a diverse pool of highly qualified individuals for the present and future years.
She said she would seek a May committee meeting to review RFPs received by the city and reviewed by a team of individuals consisting of city administrative personnel, city department heads and Personnel Committee member Joy Matthews.