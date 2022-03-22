Dewey Street residents eager to see overhead utility lines buried — but shocked over the $434,611 price tag — are asking the city to invest in older neighborhoods and pay for the project.
Residents asked about burying the utility lines and replacing light poles as part of a 2022 Dewey Street reconstruction project.
Sun Prairie Utilities officials said in February it would not pay for the project because the lines were in good shape and not ready to be replaced. Officials also said there is no safety benefit to placing the lines underground.
The city’s Capital Improvement Plan doesn’t provide funding for the conversions and city finance officials said the city doesn’t have money in the budget to pay for the Dewey Street overhead line conversion project.
As a compromise, the Public Works Committee earlier this month recommended that the city specially assess Dewey Street homeowners who wanted their overhead lines buried, and also give an opt-out for residents who didn’t want to. Assessments per property owner ranged from $11,294-$13,494.
A handful of residents came to the March 16 Committee of the Whole meeting and said they couldn’t afford the assessment.
Dewey Street resident Kate Huebner and others encouraged the city to fund the project.
“Sun Prairie’s equity growth strategy must include continuous investment in the community’s historic neighborhoods,” Huebner told city alders. “Without that investment from the city, attracting young professionals to the vibrant downtown area will be increasingly difficult.”
She also told alders that making the precedent-setting decision to place the burden of street improvement on homeowners is sending a message to District 1 residents that other district voters should be wary of.
Other Dewey Street residents spoke about the cost burden of paying to bury overhead lines and the experiences they have had with power outages.
The city doesn’t have a policy on when to bury overhead utility lines. Lines were buried on Market Street and around Cannery Square in downtown for appearance, city officials said. Residents have also paid to have the underground conversion done during street construction.
City staff and alders say that the decision on Dewey Street could set a precedent for other neighborhoods with overhead utility lines.
Chase Boulevard and Blankenheim Lane also have CIP projects set for this year and have front yard overhead utilities.
Around 20% of Sun Prairie homes have overhead utility wires, according to SPU Manager Rick Wicklund. Sun Prairie electric wires were overhead until the 1970s when SPU switched to installing new construction utility lines underground, Wicklund said.
At the March 15 Committee of the Whole meeting, alders asked SPU to look at a policy to bury overhead utility lines in the future.
City officials said conduits could be placed underground during street reconstruction projects and SPU could bury overhead lines when funding is available.
Wicklund said that was “palpable” and told alders that SPU is working on a citywide evaluation of poles and wires to see what needs to be replaced. Wicklund said he will report back to the Committee of the Whole after that analysis is complete.