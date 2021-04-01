The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department recently filled its vacant Parks and Forestry Division Manager position. Cindy Burtley will begin serving in the role on April 19, 2021.
Burtley has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Steven’s Point in Forest Ecosystem Restoration and Management and a Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in Environmental Science and Policy where she researched spatiotemporal growth dynamics in northern temperate forest trees at the Smithsonian’s Global Forest Dynamics Plot in northern Wisconsin.
For nearly 14 years, Burtley has been working in the natural resources field where she has accumulated a broad set of perspectives and experiences working for state and federal agencies, universities, nonprofit organizations, and private companies inventorying and managing various natural resources and analyzing environmental impacts from capital construction projects in urban and natural settings.
Burtley has a strong passion for land restoration and understanding the ecological communities in our own backyards.
She is a Sun Prairie resident and an avid outdoor enthusiast who can be found most weekends hiking with her husband, walking her dogs or playing in her gardens.
She is also an avid pickleball player.
