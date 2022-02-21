Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022:
Stephanie R. Addison, Beaver Dam, speeding in excess of posted limit Jan. 27, $98.80.
Antwon D. Amos, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.60; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred Jan. 14.
Johnny L. Anderson, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Jan. 2, dismissed.
Terrance M. Baker, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Jan. 11, $187.
Meena Balasubramanian, Sun Prairie, defective speed indicator Jan. 28, $98.80.
Brian Carrillo, Marshall, operating motor vehicle without insurance Jan. 30, $124.
Billy J. Chambers, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Jan. 25, $124.
Erin M. Driscoll, Waunakee, auto following too closely Jan. 18, $124.
Juan C. Gutierrez Ascencio, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 24, $124.
Linda M. Hartman Hoban, Beaver Dam, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants Nov. 18 2021, $861.
Mariama Jaitch, Sun Prairie, violating driver’s license restrictions Jan. 13, $124.
Wandi Jaitch, Sun Prairie, violating driver’s license restrictions Jan. 14, $124.
Jay M. Joles, Arena, operating while suspended Jan. 26, $124.
Payton R. Ladronka, Columbus, driving too fast for conditions Jan. 26, $136.
Pedro Lopez Ponce, Sun Prairie, no driver’s license on person Jan. 1, $124.
Joseph M. Meister, Cottage Grove, failure to follow indicated turn Jan. 9, $98.80.
Clay D. Niemi, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; operating motor vehicle while under the influence, $861; both occurred Dec. 19, 2021.
Jesse J. Ortega, Monona, disorderly conduct, $187; battery, $187; both occurred Jan. 23.
James M. Parise, Sun Prairie, failure to remove snow from sidewalk Jan. 26, $67.30.
Keval B. Patel, Sun Prairie, failure to remove snow from sidewalk Jan. 26, $67.30.
Adam M. Portman, Sun Prairie, failure to remove snow from sidewalk Jan. 20, $67.30.
Maricela Ramirez Cuatlayo, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 24, $124.
Andrea L. Richardson, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited Dec. 30, $187.
James Robinson Jr., Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 14, $124.
Akash Shakunala, Sun Prairie, failure to remove snow from sidewalk Jan. 20, dismissed.
Treyvon D. Short, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 13, $124.
Deja C. Weber-Pazour, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal Jan. 11, $98.80.
Ashley D. West, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Jan. 10, $149.20.
— Compiled by Chris Mertes