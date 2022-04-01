A resolution approved by the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday, March 29 is intended to promote pollinators, but may instead generate a buzz among scofflaw homeowners who won’t be cited for failing to mow their lawns in May.
That’s because alders approved No Mow May based on a recommendation from the city’s Sustainability Committee.
City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc explained the rationale, which has to do with bees and pollinators, in a memo to alders.
According to Semroc, the City of Sun Prairie wishes to increase pollinator-friendly habitat by encouraging pollinator-friendly lawn-care practices and empowering citizens to make a direct and meaningful impact on their own properties.
“Ideal pollinator-friendly habitat is comprised of mostly native wildflowers, grasses, vines, shrubs, and trees blooming in succession throughout the growing season, is free or nearly free of pesticides, is comprised of undisturbed spaces including leaf and brush piles, un-mown fields, fallen trees, and other dead wood for nesting and overwintering, and provides connectivity between habitat areas to support pollinator movement and resilience,” Sermon wrote in the memo.
“The formative period for the establishment of pollinator and other insect species, and the many songbirds and other urban wildlife species which depend upon them, occurs in late spring and early summer when they emerge from dormancy and require flowering plants as crucial foraging habitat; and these opportunities are dramatically reduced with early spring leaf-litter removal and grass-mowing,” Semroc said.
Exploring No Mow May allows the City of Sun Prairie to meet its commitments to the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, consider a future commitment to Bee City USA, while also realizing several benefits in our community and our environment along with measurable benefits to participants including reduced gasoline use, water use, and noise pollution in neighborhoods,” Semroc said.
Following the committee’s consideration and discussion, Semroc said city staff met to consider several program options for a No Mow May Pilot.
The voluntary pilot program will be open to residents who must register in advance to participate. Once registered, residents can participate by reducing their mowing frequency or eliminating mowing entirely during the month of May. Staff has created a project outline that includes registration on the city website, education and outreach information such as fliers and yard signs, along with logistical components of an existing May 23rd yard waste pick-up schedule and coordination with Building Inspection regarding non-enforcement during May.
According to Semroc, businesses and organizations will also be considered for participation on a case-by-case basis to allow the city to actively promote and educate the community “about the critical period of pollinator emergence and encourage all citizens to support these voluntary efforts to protect our pollinators,” Semroc wrote.
The resolution also suspends the enforcement of the city’s noxious weed ordinance, which means those who choose not to mow their lawns won’t be ticketed by the city in May.
Telecommunicators honored with proclamationMayor Paul Esser presented a proclamation honoring Public Safety Telecommunicators Week during the special March 29 council meeting (watch video from the proclamation presentation featuring the Dispatch Center Supervisor and Police Chief Mike Steffes, and read the proclamation, with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The PSTW proclamation points out that Public Safety Telecommunicators “are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services and are the single vital link for our emergency responders by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information, and ensuring their safety.”
The proclamation states communication professionals are “hidden behind the phones and radios that are used to coordinate our emergency responses on a daily basis. These people are key components in the successes of police, fire, and emergency medical service responses.”
“Emergency call taking and dispatching is a unique skill set that is not easily mastered as it comes with a great deal of stress and requires unconditional dedication,” the PSTW proclamation reads. “Communication professionals must adapt quickly and wear many hats to be successful. They must accept the emotional roller coaster that will come with each day they arrive at work. Their ability to stand steady in the face of situations they cannot control is unparalleled.”
Esser, in the proclamation, stated that Sun Prairie police are “fortunate to have a communications staff that demonstrates all of these traits. The staff is a truly dedicated group of people that are committed to the profession, department vision, mission, and core values. Each dispatcher exhibits compassion, understanding, and professionalism while on the job.”
The mayor urged all residents to recognize the accomplishments and value of PST workers and proclaimed April 10-16 as Public Safety Telecommunications Week “in honor of the men and women whose diligence and professionalism keep our city and citizens safe,” the proclamation concludes.
Wetmore shelter design contract OK’dAs part of its consent agenda, the council approved a not-to-exceed contract with Parkitecture + Planning, LLC, of Madison for $51,120 to design the new Wetmore Park Shelter and amphitheater. The firm designed the DeForest Firemans Park plaza, pickleball, pool and community building facilities, and will also be working with the City of Sun Prairie in 2022 on its aquatic/pool renovation study.
The contract includes design development, bidding and permitting, construction documents and post-design assistance as well as two to three concept plans, a PDF of final plans, construction plans and digital construction photographs as well as other deliverables. The firm plans a January kick-off meeting followed by site review, concept development in February, schematic design from March to May, design development from June to August, with bidding in September.
According to the firm’s schedule, full shelter buildout will occur from either October 2022-June 2023 or February-August 2023.