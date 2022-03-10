Sun Prairie police apprehended a student at Patrick Marsh Middle School, 1351 Columbus St., on March 9 after the student allegedly threatened others with scissors in an aggressive manner towards staff.
“A student became upset and responded by being physically aggressive, endangering the safety of others,” reads an email from PMMS Principal Rebecca Zahn and Associate Principal Nehmiah Barrett.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said one student suffered minor injuries, but that no staff or officers were harmed during the incident. Police who responded to the school at 2:21 p.m. and staff were able to approach and talk with the student to de-escalate the situation before officers took the student into custody while the student was looking in a different direction.
“Any students who were impacted by this incident are encouraged to seek support from student services staff at the school. This kind of behavior is unacceptable in our schools, will not be tolerated, and will be addressed in accordance with our handbook and district policy. Our administrative team will work directly with the parents and caregivers of the student who was involved,” the email to parents reads.
Cox said the incident was determined to be a mental health situation, and parents will be working with health professionals and school staff as well as law enforcement to ensure the student maintains treatment.
No charges are being made at this time, according to Cox.
The email asks caregivers, students, and/or staff notice concerning behaviors in others that they “bring this to our attention” by reporting the information to school administrators, school resource officers, or to use the Electronic Safety Tip Line on the PMMS website to report it anonymously.
“Again, there is no place in our schools for this behavior, and we will continue to partner as needed with the Sun Prairie Police Department when significant behavior events occur,” the email concludes.
Female teen arrested, cited after driving erratically on Main Street
Sun Prairie police arrested and cited a 16-year-old Sun Prairie female stemming from a March 7 traffic complaint on West Main Street near Highway 151 southbound.
According to Cox, police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Kwik Trip, 1252 W. Main St., at 11:49 p.m., when the driver of the vehicle sped off. Cox said police did not pursue the vehicle, which was traveling at more than 70 miles per hour at various times and went through at least two red traffic signals.
Eventually, police made contact with the female driver, who agreed to talk to police in person and turn herself in.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested the 16-year-old Sun Prairie female for fleeing or eluding an officer, then transported her to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center to be detained. She also received citations for speeding in excess of 45 MPH on a city highway, two counts of reckless driving, exceeding speed zones, two counts of operator violating a red light, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and non-registration.
Female referred after reported vehicle theft
Sun Prairie police investigating a report of a stolen vehicle from a Sun Prairie car rental business referred a 34-year-old Middleton woman to Dane County authorities in connection with the case.
Cox said Sun Prairie officers investigated the female at the request of Enterprise Rent A Car, 1610 W. Main St., who reported a female renter had not returned the vehicle which had been rented Feb. 24-26.
Sun Prairie Police Department officers made contact with the female, identified as Amber Smith, who told police she reported the car stolen to Milwaukee Police Department officers.
After learning no such report was filed, Cox said Sun Prairie police referred Smith to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for one count of theft of movable property valued at more than $10,000. Police also entered the vehicle as stolen.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes