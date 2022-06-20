The City of Sun Prairie is getting a temporary name change…again! On Tuesday, June 21, Mayor Paul Esser will ceremoniously change the name of the City of Sun Prairie to the City of FUN Prairie for the month of July.
The name change is part of a month-long campaign in tandem with nationally recognized Parks and Recreation Month to highlight and celebrate all of the fun recreational opportunities that exist in Sun Prairie and make it a fun place to live, work, and play.
The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department is teaming up with a number of local organizations and businesses to promote events, activities, attractions and promotions/specials in Fun Prairie.
The community is encouraged to participate in a free month-long game of BINGO that will feature different activities throughout July, which can then be redeemed for prizes provided by local sponsors.
As part of the FUN Prairie campaign, SPPRF will announce a full lineup of programs and events for all ages, including several pop-up events such as Parker N. Rex in the Park Parties, Dino Egg Scavenger Hunts, Food Trucks in the Park, and more!
Beginning on Friday, July 1, a FUN Prairie printable calendar of events will be available at www.funprairie.com.
“We want to build on the excitement that FUN Prairie generated last summer and continue highlighting all of the different city departments, community organizations, and local businesses that contribute to making this community a fun place to be,” said Esser.
SPPRF is also seeking local businesses and community organizations to get involved in the FUN Prairie marketing campaign as sponsoring partners.
For more information on how to get involved, please contact Alyse Peters, Community Events/Sponsorship Coordinator, at apeters@cityofsunprairie.com or 608-837-3449.
Information on participating organizations, where to pick up BINGO cards, and a printable calendar will be available online at www.funprairie.com starting on Friday, July 1.
The FUN Prairie proclamation will be made at the Tuesday, June 21 City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
Viewers can watch online or by tuning into local programming. KSUN is available on Charter Spectrum (channel 983) and TDS (channels 13 and 1013). Live streams and on-demand programming are available as well on Roku and Apple TV devices, at www.sunprairiemediacenter.com, and on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app, available to download from the App Store and Google Play.