Referred to as internal recipients because they were city projects, alders on June 14 voted to approve $800,000 in spending on a wide range of items from a new Housing Specialist Planner ($110,000) to Asset and Energy Management Software ($15,000), City Council Strategic Planning ($15,000) and Informational Kiosks at the library, the Westside Community Services Building and City Hall ($15,000).
Alders made their decision during a more than two-hour Committee of the Whole meeting, when they also decided on which non-profit entities would split $1 million of the city’s $1.8 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. City administration recommended the split between community and city allocations based on more than $2 million in requests from city departments, and far more than that from business and non-profit entities.
Unsuccessful attempts by District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs to move some of the money in the city staff-recommended list included an effort to get money to pay for lead sewer lateral replacements on Grove Street as part of that construction project, and money to help finance Sun Prairie’s third cable access TV channel.
Jacobs pointed out that Sun Prairie Utilities Executive Director Rick Wicklund successfully obtained $75,000 in Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources funding to replace lead laterals in 2021, and asked if the council would consider reallocating some of the recommended funding to SPU for the Grove Street lateral replacement.
But City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer pointed out that SPU has an existing method of funding the replacement — from ratepayers — and that most of the other items recommended for approval were one-time or special expenditures.
District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner objected to the $110,000 expenditure for the Housing Specialist Planner. He said the position will require taxpayers to fund it each year and did not favor the expenditure of the ARPA funds for that purpose.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch disagreed, saying that housing shortage is a national issue. He argued that having a staff person will allow the city to tackle the issue immediately and direct city resources where needed to help look at different alternatives to increase the availability of all types of housing in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins reported the approval has already been received from Spectrum and TDS Cable to add the city’s third channel. Robbins explained that because there is so much going on in the city, and KSUN has increased its meeting broadcasting by 100% during the last two years, that the demand remains high from community groups and high school varsity sports teams to broadcast on the channel.
Robbins said he would also like to secure funding for closed captioning transcription for programs in English, Spanish and Hmong.
But alders did not reallocate ARPA funds for the channel — leaving the possibility the SPMC may need to use $125,000 in fund balance to help bring the new channel on the air.
Federal law requires the expenditure of all city-distributed ARPA dollars no later than Dec. 31, 2024.