Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

5/4/22

7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission

8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

11:30 AM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

12 PM Still Standing, Edward McGuire

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

1 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 04-28-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

4:30 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

5 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

5:30 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc

6:30 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

8:45 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 04-28-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Rogues Tavern

5/5/22

8 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board

9:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Colonial Club, Chaos in the Kitchen

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

3 PM Reel Reviews, 04-28-2022

3:30 PM Author David Benjamin and Musician Mark Croft

4 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

4:30 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

5 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc

6 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

7 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 05-04-22

8:30 PM Committee of The Whole, 05-03-22

10 PM City Council, 05-03-22

11:30 PM Media Center Commission, 05-04-22

5/6/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May 2022

8:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve

11 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

11:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Ember Foods

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 04-13-22

3:15 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

3:30 PM Author Anne Goodwin, 04-19-22

4 PM Still Standing, Edward McGuire

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red

5 PM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-22-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-13-22

7 PM Chamber Business Luncheon: Scott Semroc

8 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

9 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-25-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

5/4/22

8 AM PVMS, Aladdin Kids

9:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21

10:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

11:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

12:15 PM How to Make a Souffle

12:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21

1:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

2 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

2:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

3 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

4 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

4:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22

5:15 PM Hockey Interviews

5:30 PM Read Your Heart Out

7 PM Regional Athletic American History Challenge

8:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

9:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

10:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

11:45 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021

5/5/22

8 AM The Eli Show — Episode 2

8:30 AM Secret Sloth Society

10:30 AM The Tentacle Team

12 PM PotaFOE

2 PM The Masked Actors

4 PM WYKMWAM Crew

5 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

6:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

8 PM Stupendous Squirrels

9:30 PM Wolf Pack

11 PM 8-Bit Crew

5/6/22

8 AM KIDS-4 History Compilation

9:15 AM Sugar Rush Jr.

9:30 AM Cafe Blues

10 AM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

10:30 AM Three Marker Challenge #1

11:30 AM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20

12:45 PM Shorts Skits by Blessa

1 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

1:45 PM Baking Waffles

2 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020

3 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

3:30 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021

5:30 PM Challenge Competition

6 PM Regional Athletic American History Challenge

7:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

8 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

9 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

10 PM DIY Candy

10:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

11 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020