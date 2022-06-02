Madison VA Hospital and Clinics leaders took part in a June 1 groundbreaking ceremony for a new Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) located at 4904 Eastpark Boulevard in the American Center development located just east of I-90/94 and north of Highway 151.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2023.
The site for the new 30,000 sq. ft. clinic was selected based on a strategic analysis of the community veteran population and located to enhance access to health care for thousands of area Veterans.
The clinic is designed to serve more than 10,000 Veterans living in portions of several counties, including north-central and northeastern Dane County, Columbia County, southwestern Dodge County, and northwestern Jefferson County.
Primary and Mental Health care services will be available as well as multiple additional complementary and specialty services, including a Wellness Center, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Nutrition Services, Whole Health services, Radiology X-ray, Laboratory (Blood Draw) Services, Specialty Care, Telehealth, Social Work, and Podiatry Nail Care.
The clinic will be staffed by approximately 110 VA employees.
While planning for this clinic has been in process for several years, the recommendation for a community clinic on the east side of Madison was also included as part of the recent market assessment recommendation recently referred to the National Asset Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission.
The assessment, which carefully assessed current supply and future demand for veteran health care, affirmed existing local plans to expand services to Madison’s east side.
“We are excited to begin this project that will benefit so many of our Veterans,” said John Rohrer, Hospital Director. “Building this new clinic is part of the VA’s commitment to improve access to care for Veterans now, and for generations to come.”