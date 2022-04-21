Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, April 20, 2022:
Calvin D. Arnold, Madison, disorderly conduct March 17, $187.
Danielle R. Bender, Sun Prairie, retail theft March 21, $187.
Marcos V. Campechano, Madison, operating motor vehicle without insurance, dismissed; non-registration of motor vehicle, dismissed; both occurred March 16.
Clayton M. Causey, Sun Prairie, retail theft March 13, $691.
Deonte Coney, Beloit, operating while suspended March 18, $124.
Kevin Cruz Santos, Sun Prairie, seeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 18, dismissed.
Alexis K. Davis, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red March 31, $98.80.
Peggy G. DeSmidt, Madison, meet vehicle on wrong side of road April 5, $111.40.
Robert T. Dotson, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn March 27, $98.80.
Ava A. Formisano-Foulke, Sun Prairie, possession of drug paraphernalia by adult, $313; possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, dismissed; both occurred Feb. 27.
Asha S. Green, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Feb. 20, $98.80.
Sonia V. Guzman, Chicago, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license April 4, $124.
Eric J. Hanson, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red March 29, $98.80.
Isaac A. Kysely, Fitchburg, improper signal for stop or turn March 29, $98.80.
Jayvion D. Lythjohan, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle by permittee without authorized person March 26, $124.
Quincy C. McDowell, Madison, operating after revocation March 15, $124.
Helaena S. Otterbacher, Muskego, auto following too closely March 31, $124.
Kewiana S. Pollard, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation March 26, $136.60.
Danielle A. Reddelien, Sun Prairie, retail theft April 1, $187.
Connnor S. Rubert, Columbus, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn March 18, $98.80.
Freydelis Sacedo Ordenez, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence, $861; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, dismissed; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol of .08 or more, dismissed; all occurred March 19.
Tamara A. Shannon, Madison, unsafe backing, $2,696.61; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Feb. 5.
Sharon A. Stanley, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license March 31, $124.
Jeremy M. Teske, Madison, improper stop at stop sign March 24, $98.80.
Joy A. Verdi, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct March 17, $187.
Enrique Villasenor, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red March 29, $98.80.
Tamara L. Washington, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861.
Randy Whigham, Monona, operating a motor vehicle without insurance March 30, $124.
Nicholas J. Zapushek, Madison, non-registration of motor vehicle Feb. 6, dismissed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes