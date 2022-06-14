As Dane County departments begin planning for the 2023 budget, a memo from the county executive is urging constraint amid economic uncertainty.
“As I ask departments to begin work on the 2023 Dane County budget, families across the country are paying record high prices for fuel and groceries, the costs of most goods and commodities are impacting bottom lines for business… Some local employers have already announced layoffs, and for the first time in a number of years, economists are projecting the U.S. economy could be on the verge of a recession,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi stated in a memo to department heads June 8.
Parisi recalled first taking office as county executive in 2011, in the midst of the Great Recession. The county government had fully depleted its rainy day fund, and cuts were considered. At that time, departments brought forward ideas for spending cuts, and staff saw wage reductions, furloughs and freezes, he said.
Parisi said the county’s reserve fund has grown to its highest level, around $60 million, but with an operating budget of over $550 million, “a substantial economic emergency would place the county back on the precipice of severe financial difficulty.”
The memo points out that if no changes are made to the budget, including no new programs or staff, the cost to operate the county government will increase by several million dollars next year. That’s due to the premium free health insurance plan and a wage increase to help offset inflation.
While Parisi’s memo suggests no cuts in the budget, it asks department heads not to request new positions unless they can be funded through added revenue or expense reductions.
Another large capital building project, the new jail, will also impact the budget.
“We still don’t know what the final jail cost of the jail project will be, but as the estimates for that work inch closer to $200 million, our flexibility for other projects lessens,” the memo states.
This will likely lead to a tax levy increase of nearly 5%, according to Parisi’s memo.
“Our goals for this budget are clear. Protect the incredibly comprehensive system of service delivery we have built. Sustain our public services. Prevent layoffs. And make sure our rainy day fund is ready for the ‘rain’ economists say is nearing,” Parisi said.