Russ Wied and David Virgell

District 4 City of Sun Prairie Alder Candidates Russ Wied (left) and David Virgell (right) are both seeking the seat being vacated by Mary Polenske on the Sun Prairie City Council. The two recorded a “Talk of the Town” campaign forum responding to questions from co-hosts Don Hooser and Chris Mertes on March 4, 2022 at the Sun Prairie Media Center.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

What: Discussion between District 4 Aldermanic candidates David Virgell and Russ Wied about the issues facing the City of Sun Prairie.

Length: 1 hour, 6 minutes. The forum was recorded at the Sun Prairie Media Center on Friday, March 4, 2022 and moderated by KSUN’s “Talk of the Town” co-hosts Chris Mertes and Don Hooser.

Where can I watch it? Online at https://sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-on-demand/ or on TV at channel 983 (Spectrum Cable) or Channels 13, 1013 (TDS Cable)— check listings for air dates and times in the Sun Prairie Star (page B6).

Questions: In addition to providing opening and closing statements, candidates responded to questions about property taxes, approving housing developments without a completed housing study, whether or not the city has addressed COVID-19 satisfactorily, city mass transit plans, city and school district partnerships, the current size of the Sun Prairie Police Department, whether or not the city should change its existing budget protocols and more.

Key issues raised: Wied raised crime and public safety as key issues; Virgell wants a signal at Heatherstone Drive and Highway 19.

Where do I vote: District 4 voters cast their ballots at either Focus Church (if they live in Wards 25, 26 or 27) or at the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St., if they live in Wards 22, 23 and 24. Voters should have received a postcard in the mail from the City of Sun Prairie around March 11 explaining the location of their polling place.

For more information: Learn more about voter registration or in-person absentee voting hours at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building and the Sun Prairie Public Library leading up to the election by checking out the City Clerk’s page on the City of Sun Prairie website at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/1135/Election-Information.

To learn more about the candidates, check out:

Russ Wied for SP Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/RussWiedforSP

David Virgell for District 4 Sun Prairie — https://www.facebook.com/DavidVirgell4District4

--Staff report

