District 4 City of Sun Prairie Alder Candidates Russ Wied (left) and David Virgell (right) are both seeking the seat being vacated by Mary Polenske on the Sun Prairie City Council. The two recorded a “Talk of the Town” campaign forum responding to questions from co-hosts Don Hooser and Chris Mertes on March 4, 2022 at the Sun Prairie Media Center.
Questions: In addition to providing opening and closing statements, candidates responded to questions about property taxes, approving housing developments without a completed housing study, whether or not the city has addressed COVID-19 satisfactorily, city mass transit plans, city and school district partnerships, the current size of the Sun Prairie Police Department, whether or not the city should change its existing budget protocols and more.
Key issues raised: Wied raised crime and public safety as key issues; Virgell wants a signal at Heatherstone Drive and Highway 19.
Where do I vote: District 4 voters cast their ballots at either Focus Church (if they live in Wards 25, 26 or 27) or at the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main St., if they live in Wards 22, 23 and 24. Voters should have received a postcard in the mail from the City of Sun Prairie around March 11 explaining the location of their polling place.
For more information: Learn more about voter registration or in-person absentee voting hours at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building and the Sun Prairie Public Library leading up to the election by checking out the City Clerk’s page on the City of Sun Prairie website at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/1135/Election-Information.