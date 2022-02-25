A Sun Prairie businessman who claims he lost business from the city’s Pumpkin Patch Commercial Development will get thousands of documents from the city that his lawyers say will prove his case.
Steve Knaus, owner of Steve’s Wholesale LLC and Weyauwega Cheese, located at 109 S. Thompson Road, filed a claim in April 2021 in Dane County Circuit Court. The claim alleges that the newly reconstructed intersection median design prevents semi-trucks from unloading products at his business facilities.
The claim also alleges that the city purchased the Thompson Corners property, between Highway 151 and Knaus’s property at 109 S. Thompson to “interfere with and deprive claimants of the lawful use of their properties and, ultimately, to advance the city’s ambitions to develop the Schneider Farm property [located to the west, across Thompson Road from Knaus’s property], disposes claimants of their properties and develop those as well.”
Knaus’ attorney Kenneth Sipsma made open records request to the city for 49,000 documents pertaining to the development. The city turned over a majority of the records but denied the request for 4,400 emails, that city officials say contain privileged attorney-client communications with the Pumpkin Patch (Jeff Hundley) development and other parties.
Under Wisconsin state law, attorney-client communications are privileged and usually not subject to disclosure, unless the privilege is waived by the client. The city attorney identified the emails as containing privileged communications related to other parties, including developers Ron and Chad Fedler.
Wisconsin State Law allows for privileged information to be redacted.
Acting City Attorney Matthew P. Dregne estimated that it would cost the city between $10,000-$12,000 to review and redact all 4,400 emails. That would be Dregne’s hourly rate of $200 for 50-60 hours of work.
Dregne reported that the city has already spent $18,651 to fulfill open records requests from Knaus’ lawyers.
Last week, the city council agreed to release the remaining 4,400 emails without Dregne’s review or redaction, waiving the attorney-client privilege. Dregne advised the city council that he reviewed around 400 of the emails and there was little to no discussion regarding Knaus and his property.
Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer told alders at the Feb. 15 Sun Prairie City Council meeting that waiving the attorney-client privilege would not set a precedent and it would not harm the city to release the documents without review.
“Both myself and attorney Matthew Dregne believe that the documents are going to show that the city did not act in ill intent in the matter and that the road was constructed with safety in mind, within the public right-of-way and there’s nothing more to it than that,” Oppenheimer said. “We are comfortable that the documents could be released without harm to the city.”
Knaus’ claim against the city seeks $10 million in damages for loss of business profits from business stoppage and loss of customers, relocation and retooling costs and new site acquisition and preparation.
The city council denied the claim several months ago. Knaus’ lawyer did not respond to the Sun Prairie Star’s request for comment.
In October 2021, Knaus submitted an application to the city for economic assistance for his business, Weyauwega Cheese, LLC, located at 109 S. Thompson. The Sun Prairie Star obtained the documents through an open records request.
In the application, Knaus requested the city purchase the property for $4 million and allow the business to occupy and pay rent to the city for two years after the purchase.
There was also a request for a $1 million job retention loan to allow the company to move to an unspecified location in the city, with the loan repaid in 10 years with interest.
Knaus also requested that the city delay the median installation within South Thompson Road, in favor of a painted median, that would allow Weyauwega Cheese a transition to a new site. The delay of the final construction of the median would be assessed to Weyauwega Cheese.
City Economic Development Director Taylor Brown said city staff met with Weyauwega Cheese representatives in November to discuss the application but the city has had not any response from Knaus’ lawyers since then. Brown said the city requested additional information from Weyauwega Cheese but that has not been received and the application is on hold.