As part of state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers, Sun Prairie Police officers made 78 traffic contacts during the “Click It or Ticket” campaign between May 23 and June 5.
While the focus of the initiative was to ensure safety belt use, officers were addressing all issues they observed. Officers often focus on areas in the city which have been identified as an area in need of traffic engagement efforts. Sometimes these areas focus on speeding, other times they focus on things like stop sign violations. During this mobilization, officers cited three drivers for safety belt violations and fourteen drivers for stop sign violations.
In addition, officers logged the following statistics during their traffic engagement:
• Two operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) violations;
• Seven operating after revocation or suspension violations;
• Two vehicle registration violations;
• Two felony arrests;
• Two drug arrests; and
• One warrant arrest.
“The Click It or Ticket campaign lasted about two weeks, but our officers work throughout the year to help make our roadways and communities as safe as possible for everyone,” said Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber.
Female arrested after resisting arrestPolice attempting to check the welfare of a 25-year-old Sun Prairie female — who allegedly threatened to harm herself — ended up arresting the female during a June 12 incident.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police received a call from the female’s parents called police at 12:21 p.m. and said she had made self-harm statements. Police responded, knocked on the door but did not have any probable cause to force entry into her apartment at Park Circle.
Police were re-contacted after she left her apartment, and police made contact. But Cox said the female was so resistive with officers that police arrested her for resisting an officer and battery to a police officer, then transported her to a hospital for evaluation. Upon receipt of medical clearance, Cox said, police will transport the female to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Fighting teens were ‘horsing around’Sun Prairie police investigating four to five teen males — ages 13 to 18 — fighting in the courtyard at Frances Court on June 10 ended up not issuing any citations or charges in connection with the incident.
Police received a call at 11:18 p.m. that the teens were fighting near the 700 building.
Police responded and some of the males ran from police. Officers were able to locate them, however, and they advised officers they were not fighting, but actually “horsing around.”
Blankenheim Lane closed for StrawberryFestThe Colonial Club is closing Blankenheim Lane on Saturday, June 18 for StrawberryFest from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power requested the closure because of pedestrian activity that likely will occur between the Colonial Club and Blankenheim Park, where craft vendor booths and the Madison Art Cart will be located during the festival. Closing the street will improve access for pedestrians without motor vehicles on the street. Chase Boulevard will remain open to allow parking on the street and vehicular access to homes, Tallgrass Senior Living and the Colonial Club parking lot.
Motorists are advised to take other local streets to avoid the Blankenheim Lane closure during the festival.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes