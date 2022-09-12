Dane County authorities last week charged a Sun Prairie man with two counts of attempted first degree homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and causing mayhem by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the Sept. 6 attempted stabbings of two individuals in Sun Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, Victor Discua Paredes allegedly went to the victims’ home on Jones Street and stabbed one male and one female victim. Police found both victims covered in blood when they arrived at the residence just before 3 a.m.
The male was sedated and intibated for treatment of his injuries at the hospital, while the female victim provided a statement to police at the hospital. According to doctors, he sustained a penetrating wound to his left forehead above and to the right of his left eye.
The female victim told police a disturbance took place, and Discua Paredes used some form of a knife or item on his key chain to stab the male victim, then cut her and punched her in the face. Discua Paredes then grabbed her and threw her to the ground. Although she was unable to describe the weapon, she told police she believed it was likely a knife or something on his key chain.
The complaint stated she received injuries to her knee and her face which were not life-threatening.
The female victim said Discua Paredes and another individual identified in the complaint as JPL came to the home because the male victim, JPL and the female victim all work together in Sun Prairie, and the male victim allegedly kissed JPL at work. The female received a message on Facebook from Discua Paredes stating the male and JPL were in love and that Discua Paredes wanted to “fix the problem.”
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Discua Paredes will receive 130 years imprisonment and be fined $200,000.
Bristol crash victim identifiedThe Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office recently released the name of the individual who died following a motor vehicle crash on Sept. 5, 2022 on Highway 151 southbound, near County Highway VV, in the Town of Bristol.
The one-vehicle crash was reported to authorities at or about 3:03 a.m. and was investigated by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department.
The individual involved in the crash, Christopher A. Decker, 35, of Randolph, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
A spokesperson from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said a forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sept. 5, and preliminary results of the examination confirmed Decker’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway at this time.
The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Robbery under investigationSun Prairie Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery of two teen males in Sheehan Park on Sept. 10.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the SPPD said police received a call from one of the two victims are 7:54 p.m. The victim told police another male and he went to the park to smoke marijuana with two females. After they smoked, the two females left, and approximately 8 males located nearby followed them.
Although the males attempted to evade them, the group of males assaulted the two victims, robbing them.
Lingle said a bag of marijuana and other evidence found at the scene – as well as statements from the two females – seems to corroborate their account of what happened.
The incident remains under investigation, Lingle said. Individuals with information leading to the arrest of the party responsible may be eligible for a reward by calling 608-837-6300.
Middleton woman
arrested after passing outSun Prairie officers investigating a report of two people passed out in a vehicle at Kwik Trip, 2599 Ironwood Drive, ended up arresting one of the two people inside the vehicle.
Lingle said police received the call at 4:46 p.m. A male individual left the area before officers arrived.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Jillian Gowen, 36, of Middleton for possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation and parole hold, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. She identified the male who was also in the vehicle and fled before officers arrived but he was not referred for charges, Lingle said.
No flooding reportsLingle said as of Monday morning, the department had not received any reports of flooding in the City of Sun Prairie. More than two inches of rain fell on the Sun Prairie area on Sunday, and more fell early Monday morning and continued sporadically throughout Monday, Sept. 12.
Individuals who are experiencing flooding or have experienced flood conditions in Sun Prairie should report them to the SPPD’s Non-Emergency Dispatch Center by phone at 608-837-7336.