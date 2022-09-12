Dane County authorities last week charged a Sun Prairie man with two counts of attempted first degree homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and causing mayhem by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the Sept. 6 attempted stabbings of two individuals in Sun Prairie.

According to the criminal complaint, Victor Discua Paredes allegedly went to the victims’ home on Jones Street and stabbed one male and one female victim. Police found both victims covered in blood when they arrived at the residence just before 3 a.m.

Victor Rolando Discua Paredes

Victor Rolando Discua

Paredes
SPPD logo

