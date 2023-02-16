A Sun Prairie pre-teen learned about bicycle theft the hard way — but it turned out to be a sweet ending for her and a Sun Prairie Police officer.
According to the Sun Prairie Police Department Facebook page, last month Officer Cody Ennis took a report of a bike theft that occurred three weeks earlier.
Using investigative skills and prior knowledge, Ennis located the stolen bike and cited the offender, before returning the bike to 11-year-old Kennedy. In turn, Kennedy showed her appreciation with a thoughtful card and some delicious cookies.
“Thank you for so much for finding my bike,” Kennedy wrote in a letter. “I will be responsible and make sure to lock it from now on. I learned my lesson and will be more careful from now on.”
Deputies issue Dane County ice condition advisory
Dane County Marine and Trail deputies are reporting deteriorating ice conditions on area lakes. This morning, Feb. 15, they noted several ice shanty structures tilting and surrounded by standing water.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer advises ice anglers, and anyone else who ventures out on the lakes, to use extra caution during these unusually warm days and expect unstable conditions. Deputies suggest removing ice shanty buildings if the removal can be done so safely.
Schaffer said, in the event an ice shanty does sink, it is the owner’s responsibility to have it removed.
Watch for traffic, parking issues near polling places
With the Feb. 21 primary quickly approaching, Sun Prairie motorists should be advised to watch for additional traffic and parking issues at their local polling places on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Polling locations for each district include:
District 1: Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane, for voters residing in Wards 1-3; and the Sun Prairie Municipal Building/City Hall at 300 E. Main St., for voters residing in Wards 4-7.
District 2: Voters in Wards 8, 9, 10, 28 and 29 will cast their ballots at Heartland Church, 800 Wilburn Road, while voters living in Wards 11, 12, 13 and 30 vote at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.
District 3: Voters residing in Wards 14, 15, 16 and 17 will vote at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive; while voters in Wards 18, 19, 20 and 21 will cast their ballots at Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Drive in the Providence neighborhood.
District 4: Voters in Wards 22, 23 and 24 vote in the Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W. Main. Voters located in Wards 25, 26 and 27 will vote at Focus Church, located at 411 N. Thompson Road just across the street from Royal Oaks Elementary School.
To find your correct polling location, visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.
Police post mental health assistance resources on Facebook
The Sun Prairie Police Department has posted information about how to access mental health resources for individuals who believe they may have mental health problems.
“When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.”
The Facebook page also states that a previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.
For more information about 988, please visit: The Lifeline and 988: Lifeline (988lifeline.org).
Scam advisory remains on SPPD Facebook page
The Sun Prairie Police Department has maintained an alert about a Feb. 9 scam where an impersonator is pretending to represent themselves as an officer in order to scam unsuspecting individuals out of money.
The SPPD on Feb. 9 received information a subject impersonated one of our officers in order to carry out a phone scam to receive payment from the victim to avoid criminal charges.
“Please be aware this is a scam,” the SPPD said on its Facebook page. “The Sun Prairie Police Department will never contact you over the phone or via email to ask for monetary payments, especially in order to avoid charges or satisfy any legal proceeding.”
Individuals who receive any phone calls of a similar nature that seem suspicious should hang up and call the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency number 608-837-7336 to verify that an officer is trying to reach you.
SPPD handles 19 street parking calls
The SPPD handled 19 street parking calls according to a quick check of the department’s dispatch summary documents issued from Feb. 13-16, which means there are some drivers who are ignoring snow parking restrictions.
Frequently, dealing with cars that are illegally parked on city streets translates to citations and vehicles being towed at the owner’s expense, especially during a snow emergency or when plows need to clear the streets of large amounts of snow.
From Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m. Snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
The list of city snow routes, along with essential winter parking info, can be found here: www.cityofsunprairie.com/531/Snow-Ice---Winter-Parking-Info.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes