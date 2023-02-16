A Sun Prairie pre-teen learned about bicycle theft the hard way — but it turned out to be a sweet ending for her and a Sun Prairie Police officer.

Ennis and Kennedy

Sun Prairie Police officer Cody Ennis recovered Kennedy’s stolen bicycle and returned it to her.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Department Facebook page, last month Officer Cody Ennis took a report of a bike theft that occurred three weeks earlier.

Dear Officer Ennis

Kennedy, an 11-year-old who had her bike stolen, wrote this note to thank Sun Prairie Police Officer Cody Ennis for recovering her stolen bicycle.
