Incumbent alders Bob Jokisch and Faustina Bohling have announced their reelection bids to the Sun Prairie City Council in the spring 2023 election.
Bohling, the District 4 incumbent, announced Nov. 30 that she will seek a second term to represent the district that generally includes the northwest area of Sun Prairie.
“In the next two years, Sun Prairie must make major decisions that will affect nearly everyone for many decades,” Bohling said. “we have many tough questions coming at us in the next two years.“
The questions Bohling listed include:
• “Where and when will we build the new EMS-fire station and how much will it cost?”
• “How can we build for the future, support small businesses for a robust downtown, and do so with an inclusive and sustainable approach?”
• “How do we lead developers to construct more workforce housing that is affordable to folks who are just starting out their careers or otherwise working for modest wages? How are we planning for an economically diverse community?”
• “And what are the steps we need to take to continue to forge a community where inclusiveness and equity is at the center?”
Bohling said she is prepared and committed to make every effort to reach out to her constituents to learn how they would answer these questions so that she can make decisions that truly represent their views.
“Because the answer to many of these questions come at a cost. We must be careful not to make too many commitments at once, but rather be measured and smart in approach,” Bowling added. “I am committed and take very seriously placing additional weight of taxes on tax payers. I am aware of the implications to tax payers and want to represent their interests to how we investment in our community.”
Bohling said the city needs a new and safer public works campus, and that cost must be scheduled carefully while alders also schedule the construction of the Sun Prairie Public Library expansion and the third EMS/fire station.
“The in-depth knowledge that I have gained in my first years wrestling with these issues at city council has prepared me to dig deeper on these future decisions and to discipline myself to make the best decisions for our citizens,” Bohling said.
Jokisch, the District 2 incumbent, said Nov. 29 he will seek re-election to the Sun Prairie City Council in the April 2023 election.
“It has been a pleasure serving the Sun Prairie community for the past three years and it would be an honor to serve for another two years.” Jokisch said, “I have worked hard to serve Sun Prairie citizens. I have listened to their comments and concerns when making decisions and done my best to help solve their problems regarding the City of Sun Prairie. I really enjoy hearing from constituents and discussing what is best for the Sun Prairie community.”
Going forward, Jokisch said, his goal is to make sure the city maintains financial discipline and plans carefully for vital city services so citizens prosper.
“We also need to ensure that city services meet the needs of our increasingly diverse community,” Jokisch added.
The District 2 incumbent alder presently serves as chair of the Public Works Committee, and also serves on the Plan Commission, Housing Committee, and the Sustainability Committee.
During his first two years, Jokisch served on the Finance Committee, Personnel Committee, Community Development Authority, and the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Commission.
“I have learned so much while serving on City Council,” Jokisch said. “I hope to use that experience to further serve the Sun Prairie Community.
Jokisch, who has lived in Sun Prairie for 28 years and has 33 years of public finance and overall government experience, promised if re-elected, to continue to listen to comments from citizens, work hard to study the issues, and do his best to make decisions that are best for the citizens of Sun Prairie.
“One of the reasons I enjoy serving on the Sun Prairie City Council is working with the great people on the Council, along with our wonderful staff at the city. I also appreciate the leadership and professionalism of Mayor Esser,” Jokisch said.
The incumbent District 2 Alder has been endorsed by District 4 Alder Faustina Bohling, District 3 Alders Maureen Crombie and Mike Jacobs, District 1 Alders Theresa McIlroy and Steve Stocker, and District 4 Alder David Virgell.