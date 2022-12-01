Incumbent alders Bob Jokisch and Faustina Bohling have announced their reelection bids to the Sun Prairie City Council in the spring 2023 election.

Bohling, the District 4 incumbent, announced Nov. 30 that she will seek a second term to represent the district that generally includes the northwest area of Sun Prairie.

Faustina Bohling

Bob Jokisch (2020)

Jokisch

