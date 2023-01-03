Incumbents and already announced candidates coalesced Tuesday, Jan. 3 to reveal no contested city council or mayoral races, a Sun Prairie Municipal Judge contest, and already announced challengers set to take on two incumbents for the Sun Prairie School Board.

Both jurisdictions set Tuesday, Jan. 3 as their filing deadline because of a Monday holiday in observance of New Year's Day and closed offices at both the City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Area School District.

City of SP 2023 Spring Candidate Information
Vote
2023 SP School Board Candidates
Multi-Jurisdictional Judge Candidates 2023

