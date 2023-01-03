Incumbents and already announced candidates coalesced Tuesday, Jan. 3 to reveal no contested city council or mayoral races, a Sun Prairie Municipal Judge contest, and already announced challengers set to take on two incumbents for the Sun Prairie School Board.
Both jurisdictions set Tuesday, Jan. 3 as their filing deadline because of a Monday holiday in observance of New Year's Day and closed offices at both the City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Area School District.
City of Sun Prairie
Incumbent District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner will take on incumbent Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl as the first contested race for Sun Prairie Municipal Judge since Hebl faced Bob Berndt in 2011.
A former District 46 State Assembly representative, Hebl has been municipal judge since 2003. Eisberner is partner at the Madison-based law firm Levine Eisberner LLC and was first elected alder in District 2 in April 2022.
The office of municipal judge is a four-year term in the City of Sun Prairie.
No challengers emerged in any of the four aldermanic districts, meaning incumbents — barring write-in challenges — Terry McIroy (District 1), Bob Jokisch (District 2), Mike Jacobs (District 3) and Faustina Bohling (District 4) should be reelected on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Jacobs waited until Tuesday to file his declaration of candidacy, campaign registration statement and nomination papers, leaving some to speculate the filing deadline could be extended beyond Tuesday had Jacobs not filed.
A rumored challenge to Mayor Paul Esser also never emerged, with Esser being the only mayoral candidate on file on Jan. 3.
Sun Prairie School Board
Incumbents Carol Albright and Tom Weber will face challengers Katey Kamoku and Lisa Goldsberry in the April 4 election — meaning that there will not be a primary for the board.
Goldsberry narrowly lost her contest in 2022 to incumbent Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder. Kamoku, a former Sun Prairie High School teacher and current director of the Explore Children’s Museum in Sun Prairie, is a first-time candidate for the board.
Multi-Jurisdictional Municipal Judge
Just one candidate filed for multi-jurisdictional municipal judge serving the Village of Dane and the Towns of Blooming Grove, Bristol, Burke, Springfield, Sun Prairie and Westport — incumbent Dennis Sieg of the Town of Cottage Grove. Sieg’s 22 verified signatures resulted in him being placed on the April 4 ballot.
Incumbent Jason Hanson was the only candidate to file nomination papers, with 32 signatures verified, to serve as municipal judge for the villages of DeForest and Windsor.
The spring general election is Tuesday, April 4; go online to myvote.wi.gov to learn more about where you cast your ballot, update a name or address, vote by absentee, what’s on the ballot and confirm your voter information.