Brown County is launching an independent medical examiner’s office — exiting a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has overseen the northeastern Wisconsin county’s autopsies since 2016.

The Brown County Board of Supervisors voted July 20 to hire a full-time chief medical examiner and end an agreement with Dane County, which helped Brown County upgrade and professionalize its services in recent years.

Barry Irmen is shown outside of an autopsy room in Madison, Wis., Jan. 12, 2018. The longtime Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office operations director retired in January 2022 and was rehired in April on an interim basis. He is now training his successor.
Brown County is preparing to open a new $12 million complex for its new independent medical examiner’s office as it exits a partnership with Dane County.
Twelve current and former employees told Wisconsin Watch that they regularly endured bullying, screaming and insults from two of their bosses in the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office at 3111 Luds Road in McFarland. Photo taken May 18, 2022.

