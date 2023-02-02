Candidates for the Feb. 21 primary election have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Their unedited responses are now available to Dane County voters on two websites: Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org.

The League of Women Voters of Dane County worked to make this information available as voters begin to receive their absentee ballots, which are scheduled to be mailed starting Jan. 31.

League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC) logo

