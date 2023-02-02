Candidates for the Feb. 21 primary election have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Their unedited responses are now available to Dane County voters on two websites: Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org.
The League of Women Voters of Dane County worked to make this information available as voters begin to receive their absentee ballots, which are scheduled to be mailed starting Jan. 31.
Madison voters can vote early (in-person absentee voting) beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7, at City of Madison libraries and other locations across Madison. Voters in other Dane County municipalities should check myvote.wi.gov or their municipal clerk’s website to learn about local early voting locations, dates, and hours.
Voters can learn which candidates are on their ballot, find contact information for their municipal clerk, request or track their absentee ballot, or find their polling place for February 21 at myvote.wi.gov.
Vote411.org will display candidate information for judicial, city, and school board offices (though not for town and village offices) based on the voter’s address.
Candidates’ Answers for the April 4 general election will be distributed in the Wisconsin State Journal and on The Capital Times racks on March 15, and will be in The Capital City Hues the following week.
The League website, lwvdanecounty.org, also has information about voting, voter photo ID, and voter registration, in English and Spanish. Voters who have questions about voting may contact the nonpartisan Voter Helpline at (608) 285-2141 to reach experienced volunteers who can offer assistance.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national organization whose purpose is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in government at all levels.