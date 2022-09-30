Candidates for the Nov. 8 fall election have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Their unedited responses, as well as information about county, city, and school district referenda, are available online to Dane County voters on two websites: Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org.
The League of Women Voters of Dane County worked to make this information available when voters start to receive their absentee ballots, which were mailed beginning Sept. 22.
Voters may begin to vote early (in-personal absentee voting) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the City of Madison Clerk’s Office and other locations across Madison. Voters in other Dane County municipalities should check myvote.wi.gov or their municipal clerk’s website to learn about local early voting locations, dates, and hours.
Voters can learn which candidates are on their ballot, find contact information for their municipal clerk, request or track their absentee ballot, or find their polling place for Tuesday, Nov. 8, at myvote.wi.gov.
Vote411.org will display candidate and referendum information (not for town or village referenda) based on the voter’s address.
Candidates’ Answers print edition will be distributed in the Wisconsin State Journal and on The Capital Times racks on Oct. 19, and will be in The Capital City Hues on racks on Oct. 20.
The League website, lwvdanecounty.org, also has information about voting, voter photo ID, and voter registration, in English and Spanish. Voters who have questions about voting may contact the nonpartisan Voter Helpline at 608-285-2141 to reach experienced volunteers who can offer assistance.