Candidates for the Nov. 8 fall election have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Their unedited responses, as well as information about county, city, and school district referenda, are available online to Dane County voters on two websites: Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org.

The League of Women Voters of Dane County worked to make this information available when voters start to receive their absentee ballots, which were mailed beginning Sept. 22.

Tags