Sun Prairie Police on Monday, Nov. 14 responded to Meadow View Elementary School after hunting-style folding knife was confiscated from a second grade student, according to printed accounts and Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox.

Meadow View Elementary (2020)
Meadow View Elementary School is located at 200 N. Grand Ave. on Sun Prairie’s far west side.

In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife near the beginning of the day. A staff member found the knife and confiscated it.

