Sun Prairie Police on Monday, Nov. 14 responded to Meadow View Elementary School after hunting-style folding knife was confiscated from a second grade student, according to printed accounts and Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox.
In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife near the beginning of the day. A staff member found the knife and confiscated it.
Cox said no incident occurred with the knife at the school, which is located at 200 N. Grand Ave.—just east of Sun Prairie West High School.
The principal noted that the student was taken to the office and was supervised by an adult until the child could be picked up and reported it to police—which is Sun Prairie Area School District policy. All staff were also notified in addition to parents.
Cox said no law enforcement action is planned at this time, but police are still investigating to determine if anything happened earlier on Monday that caused the student to bring the knife to school.
“All staff at Meadow View remain committed to keeping Meadow View a safe and engaging learning environment for all of our otters,” the note from Bell Jimenez concluded.
Deputies teaming with Safe Kids and UW Health to check car seats
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office/Windsor Police Department is partnering with Safe Kids Wisconsin and UW Health to provide free car seat checks on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said four out of 5 car seats are not installed or used correctly, and car crashes are the primary cause of injury and death of children ages 0-14.
Checks will be performed by appointment only, between the hours of 3:40-6 p.m. at the Windsor Police Department, located at 6770 Depot St. in Windsor. To schedule an appointment, send an email to safekids@uwhealth.org or call/text 608-333-6087.
Columbus woman arrested on five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping
Sun Prairie Police arrested a 43-year-old Columbus woman on Nov. 16 after her husband dropped her off near the Westside Community Building and asked police to check the sobriety status of her wife.
Cox said police at the WCSB were contacted in the back lot by a male who told police his wife was intoxicated and had several open cases with “no drink” conditions.
Officers checked the area and found the woman near Menards, which is located just south of the WCSB, then learned she had five open cases specifying she was not to consume any alcoholic beverages.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Cori Stacy, 43, of Columbus for five counts misdemeanor bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
SPPD issues winter awareness tips
As part of Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin (Nov. 14-18 2022), the Sun Prairie Police Department wants to remind people to be prepared for winter conditions which could threaten their safety.
“Traffic crashes are right at the top of that list. During the winter months of Nov. 2021—March 2022 the Sun Prairie Police Department responded to 162 reportable traffic crashes,” said Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Jason Lefeber. “We urge everyone to plan your travels, prepare your vehicle, and be aware of conditions.”
To find a wealth of winter weather related information, look no further than the National Weather Service website out of Milwaukee: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/winter-wx-awareness
Additionally, Ready Wisconsin, part of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, provides a great deal of information on winter weather safety. A list of items for an emergency winter kit is available on the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.
Remember to check for road closings prior to traveling. Lefeber said motorists can also sign up for Nixel alerts to stay up to date on emergencies in the area by going to the SPPD wesbite at www.cityofsunprairie.com/204/Police-Department.
Remember these winter preparedness tips:
• Plan your travels and check weather reports. Tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Do not use cruise control. Do not be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles.
• Carry your emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle;
• Keep your gas tank at least half-full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines;
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Make sure your pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F with wind chill.
Now is the time to winterize your car and home, gather items for an emergency kit in your car, and make sure you have a weather radio with fresh batteries.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes with information from WMTV NBC-15