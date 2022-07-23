The Sun Prairie City Council was scheduled to consider a proposed apartment-condo development by CF Investments as part of its July 19 agenda — one week after Sun Prairie Plan Commissioners voted to recommend denial by the council.

Not so fast, Mayor Paul Esser said during the July 19 meeting: CF Investments pulled its proposal.

Crosse House
The Crosse House is located at 133 W. Main St., next to Sun Prairie Utilities.