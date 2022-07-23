The Sun Prairie City Council was scheduled to consider a proposed apartment-condo development by CF Investments as part of its July 19 agenda — one week after Sun Prairie Plan Commissioners voted to recommend denial by the council.
Not so fast, Mayor Paul Esser said during the July 19 meeting: CF Investments pulled its proposal.
CF Investments had proposed a 123-unit apartment building, a 14-dwelling unit condo building and a 48-dwelling unit condo building to be located at 2701 W. Main.
The developers altered the plan since they pitched the concept plan proposal to the commission earlier this year, when neighboring residents also opposed the plan, citing the potential for increased traffic, noise and crime. As proposed, the buildings — arranged to face West Main Street — would have shared access from South Legacy Way, a surface parking area, and stormwater facilities.
But last week, residents living in single family and duplex homes whose setbacks were less than 50 feet from the setback for the buildings told the Sun Prairie Plan Commission their privacy would be lost.
One resident impacted by seasonal depression said the new development would complicate his condition enough to where he may even have to sell his home. Opponents also criticized the proposed density of 34.8 units per acre, which is much more intense than the single family neighborhood density already existing in the neighborhood.
Neighbors scheduled a meeting on Monday, July 18, to discuss the development, but it became a moot point after the announcement that CF Investments had pulled its development application from further consideration.
Esser made the announcement during Tuesday night’s council meeting because he could see there were potential Zoom participants who might wish to speak if the development was being considered. After he made the announcement, nobody wished to speak about the proposal, and the meeting moved on to Business of the Mayor.
Heyday items authorizedActing on three approval recommendations from the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, alders approved four items relating to the proposed Heyday development to be located on roughly 45 acres near the corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road. Alders approved:
• A Final Plat for Heyday containing 12 single-family lots, 4 multi-family lots, a community park, two storm water outlots, and one additional outlot for private greenspace and future residential development;
• A Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for Heyday, a mixed residential cluster development with 170 single-story attached dwellings and 12 single-family residential lots on approximately 43.5 acres;
• A resolution to discontinue part of the right-of-way of Stonewood Crossing north of Creek View Avenue. Alders approved the resolution following a one-minute public hearing and a 40-day notification period of intent to abandon the street; and
• A Development Agreement with CR Creekview Land, LLC for Heyday Sun Prairie (plan commissioners did not review any of the development agreement).
City to apply for CDBG funds for HabitatThe City of Sun Prairie will apply for pass-through community development block grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that will allow Habitat for Humanity to develop six homes in the Town Hall Crossing neighborhood.
According to a memo from Sun Prairie Community Development Director Scott Kugler, Habitat requested the application as part of a disaster recovery program to access up to $1.25 million to assist with construction of six homes in Town Hall Crossing’s Phase 2.
Kugler and Mark Stewart from Vierbicher and Associates explained that the city is acting as a pass-through agent for the funds, with Habitat providing the local match, and Vierbicher providing grant administration services.
Stewart told alders that the six single-family homes to be constructed with the funding are for low to middle income families.
Before Esser convened an 11-minute public hearing with Stewart as the only appearance, Kugler explained no action was required July 19. A resolution and other related items will be on the council’s Aug. 2 agenda.
SPU splits Crosse House lot for Sun Prairie Historical SocietyActing on a staff and Sun Prairie Utilities Commission recommendation, alders approved a sale agreement and real estate purchase between SPU and Sun Prairie Historical Society Inc. for the Charles Crosse House.
In conjunction with the future relocation of the existing SPU operations facility located at 125 W. Main Street and the future redevelopment of the property, including 227 South Street, the desire of the SPU Commission is to was to sell the historic Crosse House located at 133 W Main St., to the Sun Prairie Historical Society.
The Lokre company is set to start development of the property adjacent to and east of the SPU parcel.
“This will ultimately lead to the sale of the SPU property, from which extreme importance on saving the Crosse House as a historical site has been expressed,” SPU Manager Rick Wicklund wrote in a memo to alders.
A certified survey map creating the Crosse House lot was recommended for council approval on July 12 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting. At the July 18 SPUC meeting, the CSM and Sales Agreement were approved and forwarded for council consideration on July 19.
“The commission,” remarked Esser, “is thoroughly behind this.”
After some discussion, Alder Mike Jacobs revealed the sale price to be $1 to the historical society.
Long maintained because of its historical significance as the home of Dr. Charles Crosse, the Crosse House currently acts as an exhibition space for the Sun Prairie Historical Society and its rotating exhibits.
The Crosse House is also historically significant because it was the first location for Crosse’s The Countryman newspaper, which later merged with the Sun Prairie Star to become the Sun Prairie Star-Countryman. In 1987, the name Countryman was dropped from the title to favor its more historic name, the Sun Prairie Star.