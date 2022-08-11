Wetmore Park Shelter
Buy Now

On Aug. 2, the Sun Prairie City Council concluded the allocation of two rounds totaling $3.6 million funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The first round included funds allocated for projects such as air filtration upgrades in city buildings, ARPA grant administration, rehabilitation of the Wetmore Park Shelter (above, used by the Sun Prairie Area Community Band at Tuesday's Concert in the Park) and more.

 Chris Mertes

On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Sun Prairie City Council concluded the allocation of funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Nearly $4 million has been awarded to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger more equitable recovery.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law on March 11, 2021, and established the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which together make up the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds ("SLFRF") program.

Tags