On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the Sun Prairie City Council concluded the allocation of funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Nearly $4 million has been awarded to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger more equitable recovery.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law on March 11, 2021, and established the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which together make up the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds ("SLFRF") program.
The City of Sun Prairie received approximately $3.6 million in direct ARPA assistance in two tranches. The first half was received in the summer of 2021 and the second tranche in summer of 2022.
Investment of ARPA funds must align with the priority areas of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative impacts, enhancing city infrastructure, providing assistance to the hardest hit in our community by the pandemic, and setting the stage for a strong and equitable recovery.
First round
In July of 2021, the city received its first round of ARPA funds in the amount of $1.8 million.
To address immediate needs, funds were allocated for projects such as air filtration upgrades in city buildings, ARPA grant administration, Wetmore Park Shelter rehabilitation and more.
Second round
The second installment of $1.8 million was received this summer. To administer funds, the City contracted with Booth Management Consulting to develop the NOFO (Notice of Funding Opportunity) process.
Approximately $1 million has been awarded to 13 eligible nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, and for-profit organizations that have a physical location(s) and operate within city limits.
To be considered, proposals needed to address one or more of the following priority areas:
• Supporting immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses;
• Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic; and
• Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue decreased spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control.
The city solicited feedback from the community on priority activities where funds should be invested to ensure greatest impact.
The remaining amount of $800,000 was made available for internal requests from city departments and will fund 12 different initiatives. All departments were encouraged to think creatively and strategically about ways to use ARPA funding to accomplish community priority areas within the allowable funding categories of ARPA.
Next steps
Recipients of ARPA funding will need to begin implementation in a timely manner as funds are required to be spent by the end of calendar year 2024. Awardees will be required to comply with quarterly programmatic and budget reporting to the city.
“The investment of these funds will set the Sun Prairie community on a strong course of successful recovery,” said Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. “It has always been our priority to support the individuals, families, and organizations impacted most by the pandemic.”
“When the pandemic hit, the most vulnerable in our community were significantly impacted and our organization was there helping homeless children and single mothers but we faced financial struggles," said Kent Van Horn, Development Coordinator with Sun Prairie-based Shelter From the Storm Ministries. "With this ARPA grant, we will be able to recover and continue our service to homeless families in our community."