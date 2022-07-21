Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser provided welcome remarks during the Sept. 18, 2021 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair, during which he said the City of Sun Prairie is embracing change and becoming more diverse.
Two Divas of Bollywood dancers performed an Indian dance on the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair stage during the Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 festival presented by the City of Sun Prairie in conjunction with many local sponsors that included the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Sedona Dawn Honoring the Four Directions performed a Native American fancy shawl dance while her grandfather, Native American Ambassador Art Shegonee (seated behind her, with feathers visible) watched on the stage at the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair held Saturday, Sept, 18, 2021 in Sheehan Park.
The City of Sun Prairie just announced its list of performers for the Sept. 18 fair, including those honoring Native American culture, traditional Hmong dancing, Irish dancing, funk-blues fusion music, West African music and dance, as well as Latin and Indian cultural representation.
The City of Sun Prairie announced this week it will hold its annual Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sheehan Park to honor and celebrate the different cultures in Sun Prairie.
The fair brings the community together for an experience of unique foods, performances, activities, and more.
City Diversity and Communications Specialist Jake King said the inaugural event took place in 2019 based on the city council's direction to increase community programming that would bring Sun Prairie’s cultural identities together in celebration.
The City of Sun Prairie collaborated with community members, leaders, and other partnering agencies to develop the event. The city estimated 1,000 people attended the fair throughout the day.
In 2020, the cultural celebration was converted into virtual programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Multicultural Fair Radio Reboot” replaced the in-person program with an hour-long radio show that celebrates a region of the world each month accompanied by an interview of a community leader sharing about that region.
The Radio Reboot has now transformed into “Sun Prairie Stories”, a podcast that provides participants an opportunity to record important parts of their story.
More about 2022 Fair
Similar to last year, the section of Linnerud Drive between the Sun Prairie Public Library and Sheehan Park will be temporarily closed to create a street fair-style event. Attendees can expect to see favorite and new performers, vendors and exhibitors representing different cultures.
King said planning for the 2022 event will continue during the next couple of months.
“This event is about providing a celebratory space for the community to come together and honor Sun Prairie’s diverse identity,” said Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser.
King said a schedule of events and a list of participating vendors, exhibitors and performers will be shared closer to the event on the event website and on Facebook at https://facebook.com/spmulticulturalfair.