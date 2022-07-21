The City of Sun Prairie announced this week it will hold its annual Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sheehan Park to honor and celebrate the different cultures in Sun Prairie.

Jake King

King

The fair brings the community together for an experience of unique foods, performances, activities, and more.

Native American ambassador Art Shegonee and his granddaughter Sedona Dawn Honoring the Four Directions presented "We Are All Part of the Circle of Life" "Dancing Feathers" a Native American Fancy Shawl Dance, representing a butterfly, during the opening of the Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie WI. Video by Chris Mertes.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser provided welcome remarks during the Sept. 18, 2021 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair, during which he said the City of Sun Prairie is embracing change and becoming more diverse.

Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser gives his welcome remarks during the 2021 Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie WI. Video by Chris Mertes.

