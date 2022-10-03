The City of Sun Prairie is issuing an apology to residents impacted by the lack of work on the Dewey-Chase-Blankenheim construction project.

"I would like to apologize for lack of production on this project. I can assure you our department has been doing all we can on our end to expedite the project," City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson wrote in an email on Monday, Oct. 3. "We are very frustrated with the lack of production as I'm sure you are as well."

Road work ahead
