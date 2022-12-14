In an effort to get ahead of end-of-year anticipated demand, the City of Sun Prairie has posted information on its website with the intent to get city residents to license their pets and purchase city dog park permits before the end of 2022.
State law and the city ordinances require all dogs 5 months of age or older to be vaccinated for rabies and licensed. Licenses are valid as of Jan. 1 and expire on Dec. 31 of each year and are to be purchased on an annual basis.
Dog owners should obtain a license when:
• They are new to the city or
• Have purchased a new dog within 30 days of obtaining the dog moving into the city
• When the dog turns 5 months old and has received a rabies vaccination
A late fee of $5 is assessed if a dog license is not purchased within 30 days of moving into the city or obtaining your dog.
Dog owners should renew previously registered dogs by Dec. 31 of each year. A late fee of $5 is assessed for dog license renewals not purchased prior to April 1.
Dog owners are required by the state to present or send a copy of the rabies vaccination certificate when applying for a license. The rabies vaccination certificate from your veterinarian must state the manufacturer name, serial number of the rabies vaccine, and the expiration date of the rabies vaccination. Ensure that you have the proper documentation prior to submitting your application.
Dog Licenses Fees are as follows:
• $20 for spayed or neutered dogs;
• $25 for intact dogs;
• $16 for a spayed or neutered puppy under 5 months (puppies are dogs who become 5 months of age after July 1 of the license year); or
• $18.50 for an intact puppy under 5 months (Puppies are dogs who become 5 months of age after July 1 of the licensing year. This is with a birthday of Feb. 1 or after of the licensing year).
Dog Park permit feesTo receive a Dog Park Permit, you must license your dog. Fees include a new option for 2023 for members of the military or veterans. Fees include:
• $43 for the first dog;
• $20 for second and third dog;
• $20 for Senior Citizen or Disabled dog owners; and
• $20 For Military/Veteran dog owners.
If you would like to add a Dog Park permit after submitting and paying for your dog registration, please contact the City of Sun Prairie by email at licensing@cityofsunprairie.com or call 608-837-2511. The city will then add the Dog Park Permit(s) to your registration and you can then pay and finish online.
Late FeesPer state Statutes, 174.05(5), a $5 late fee will be assessed to each dog that has not been licensed prior to April 1 each year. Dogs that are too young to be vaccinated by April 1 are exempt from the late fee.
Paying online with ViewPointPurchasing dog licenses and dog park permits is a service provided as a convenience by the City of Sun Prairie to its citizens and bill payers. Transactions are handled by a third party merchant, ViewPoint, that charges a processing fee (the city does not receive any portion of these fees):
• Pay with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express cards with a 2.99% + 0.99¢ fee applied.
• Pay via ACH direct-debit from most major banks, with instant verification via login to online banking with a $5.50 flat fee