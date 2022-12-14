In an effort to get ahead of end-of-year anticipated demand, the City of Sun Prairie has posted information on its website with the intent to get city residents to license their pets and purchase city dog park permits before the end of 2022.

State law and the city ordinances require all dogs 5 months of age or older to be vaccinated for rabies and licensed. Licenses are valid as of Jan. 1 and expire on Dec. 31 of each year and are to be purchased on an annual basis.

City of Sun Prairie Dog Park Permit Fees
