City residents with an average valued homes of $304,100 will see a $78 city-purpose tax increase for 2022 if Mayor Paul Esser’s recommended 2023 budget is adopted by the Sun Prairie City Council. City purpose taxes on an average value home will be $2,284, or a 3.5% tax increase.
The mayor delivered his budget message to alders at the Sun Prairie Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. By state law, the mayor presents a recommended budget to the city council on or before Oct. 20.
The 2022 total city tax levy of $28.2 million represents a 6.2% increase over the 2021 city tax levy of $26.6 million. Major mayoral initiatives include 9.31 full time equivalent positions including assistance for the Sun Prairie Historical Museum, adding money to the city housing fund, a 1.5% cost of living allowance and performance-based step increases for non-union employees and two 1.5% increases for police officers (Jan. 1 and July 1), additional investments in transportation including funding for bike paths, Madison Metro express bus service and the transition away from the shared-ride taxi service.
The city’s population grew 2% to 36,394 residents and ranks second in Dane County behind the City of Madison and just ahead of the cities of Fitchburg (31,817 residents) and Middleton (23,031 residents). During the past 10 years, the city’s population has increased 22%—one of the fastest growing municipalities in the state as a percentage of state population, according to the city budget document.
City Council President Maureen Crombie announced the council will be discussing the budget with city departmental representatives during the next two Committee of the Whole meetings on Tuesdays—Oct. 18 and 25.
Printed copies of the budget are available at the City Clerk’s Office in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St., or at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive. The public can also view and download the budget on the city website, cityofsunprairie.com.
The two Committee of the Whole budget work sessions will be followed by the City Budget Hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the Council Chambers, with final action on the 2023 City of Sun Prairie Budget scheduled to take place during the Nov. 15 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said city tax bills are expected to arrive in mailboxes in early December.