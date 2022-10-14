City residents with an average valued homes of $304,100 will see a $78 city-purpose tax increase for 2022 if Mayor Paul Esser’s recommended 2023 budget is adopted by the Sun Prairie City Council. City purpose taxes on an average value home will be $2,284, or a 3.5% tax increase.

The mayor delivered his budget message to alders at the Sun Prairie Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11. By state law, the mayor presents a recommended budget to the city council on or before Oct. 20.

