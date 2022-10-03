The City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie-based Wisconsin Public Power Inc. have been awarded two grants from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Energy Innovation Grant Program.

The applications submitted requested funding for the Wastewater Recovery Campus Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation and City Hall Campus Energy Optimization & Electrification.

Scott Semroc

Sun Prairie Municipal Building

The Sun Prairie Municipal Building is located at 300 E. Main St. at the corner of Church and Main streets in downtown Sun Prairie.
Aaron Oppenheimer

