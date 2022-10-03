The City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie-based Wisconsin Public Power Inc. have been awarded two grants from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Energy Innovation Grant Program.
The applications submitted requested funding for the Wastewater Recovery Campus Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation and City Hall Campus Energy Optimization & Electrification.
The Wisconsin Office of Energy Innovation (OEI) is an organization that provides assistance to residents, businesses, and local governments interested in investing in clean energy and energy efficiency projects.
The Energy Innovation Grant Program is offered under this organization and supports a variety of energy projects related to energy efficiency, renewable energy, energy storage, energy planning, and more. Every year, the commission receives applications for eligible activities based on its energy priorities, emerging trends, and public input.
Wastewater Recovery Campus Solar PV Installation—$59,000In 2020, the city was awarded a collaborative grant by the OEI to create a Municipal Energy Plan.
That plan was foundational to creating a strategy to identify, prioritize and implement energy reduction projects.
City staff have been working across departments to follow this strategy and implement successful projects. The Wastewater Treatment Plant campus is a high-impact area of focus due to the facility being the single largest consumer of energy.
This project will result in the largest renewable energy generation facility in Sun Prairie, with a total system size of 400 kilowatts (kW). PSC grant award amount of $59,000 will go towards equipment installation and ensuring optimal size of a Solar PV system.
The applicant cost share is made of up $600,000, which is originally budgeted for in the City’s Capital Improvement Plan, in addition to the $71,000 Focus on Energy incentives and $20,000 WPPI Energy incentives. Total project cost includes all of these funding sources.
“The vision is to create a sustainable Wastewater Recovery Campus that uses the latest technology and processes to provide innovative solutions that require far less energy and produce fewer negative externalities compared to existing processes,” said Scott Semroc, Sustainability Coordinator.
City Hall Campus Energy Optimization & Electrification—$131,488City Hall is the primary hub of municipal operations and houses a variety of key governmental functions. Based on the City’s Municipal Energy Plan, this facility had a total annual energy cost of $77,200, and accounted for 8% of total CO2e of municipal buildings/operations energy consumption. This project will be a comprehensive upgrade of this important municipal facility and result in major cost savings.
Equipment budget for both PSC Grant Request and cost share were calculated based on four project components.
Quotes were obtained for all associated equipment costs, and cost share was included to reflect budgeted amounts along with additional incentives. The four components include:
• Facility-wide LED Lighting Upgrade: The grant amount of $15,000 will be allocated toward costlier LED fixtures and lighting controls. The cost share amount is a city budgeted $91,000;
• HVAC System Controls Upgrade: This is a planned upgrade with $35,000 already marked in the 2023 budget. The grant amount of $75,500 will be spent for the upgrades of building-wide HVAC controls;
• Building Inspection Cargo Van Electric Vehicle: An existing budget item of $30,000 in the 2022 budget with a grant amount of $18,000 for increment between the budgeted vehicle and electrical vehicle (EV) model;
• EV Charging Station Installation at City Hall Parking Lot: The installation will feature 2 two-port level EV chargers stationed at City Hall for $12,494 each and totaling $24,988.
This is a 2023 submitted budget initiative of $15,000 to reflect EV charging installation and new electrical service, resulting in EV charging for Building Inspection vehicles as well as fleet and flex use.
This project aligns with the city’s effort to meet its Energy Independent Communities “25x25” goal set in 2009 to generate 25% of electricity and transportation fuels from renewable resources by 2025.
City staff are working with the Sun Prairie Sustainability Committee to strengthen this goal in 2022, and while not yet finalized is likely targeting a 100% clean electricity target for municipal operations by 2030.
With the Sun Prairie City Council’s approval of the grant awards, implementation of these projects will begin soon. The Sustainability Committee recommended that focus be placed on the City Hall project first and then the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“We are an organization of continuous improvement and want to embed the value of sustainability in all that we do,” said Aaron Oppenheimer, City Administrator. “These are significant steps Scott is leading us through to become a more sustainable Sun Prairie.”
For additional information on Sun Prairie’s sustainability efforts, please visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/sustainablesunprairie .