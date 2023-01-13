Sun Prairie Water Pollution Control Facility
Buy Now

In this file photo from when the plant was under construction in 2021, the Sun Prairie Water Pollution Control Facility recently expanded. The facility, also known as the Wastewater Treatment Plant, is located just off Bailey Road on the city’s southern boundary.

 File/City of Sun Prairie

The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Jan. 10 approved several items connected to the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant — ranging from a roughly $180,000 rebate of construction costs to two separate requests for bids.

WWTP Conveyance and Treatment Director Jeremy Cramer reported to the committee that the Bailey Road facility upgrade that took place during 2020, 2021, and 2022 has just been completed.

Bob Jokisch (2020)

Jokisch