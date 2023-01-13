In this file photo from when the plant was under construction in 2021, the Sun Prairie Water Pollution Control Facility recently expanded. The facility, also known as the Wastewater Treatment Plant, is located just off Bailey Road on the city’s southern boundary.
The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee on Jan. 10 approved several items connected to the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant — ranging from a roughly $180,000 rebate of construction costs to two separate requests for bids.
WWTP Conveyance and Treatment Director Jeremy Cramer reported to the committee that the Bailey Road facility upgrade that took place during 2020, 2021, and 2022 has just been completed.
The total dollar amount for the project was slated to be a $19,970,000. The project addressed liquid capacity at the facility and added processes and equipment to meet an ultra-low level phosphorus limit.
Cramer said the project came in under budget and on time despite 34 work change directives that addressed unknown situations and eliminated unnecessary work.
“As the project is now complete and all allowances and adjustments have been totaled up, it has resulted in a single change order request for a credit of $180,155.21 to the city,” Cramer said.
The credit will reduce the overall project amount down to $19,789.844.79.
District 1 Alder and Public Works Committee member Terry McIlroy congratulated Cramer and his staff. “I would really like to see an open house in the spring . . . because everybody who wants to should see the great job we’ve done out there,” the alder said.
Cramer replied that the open house will likely take place during early summer. “I want to thank you for your kind comments, but it was definitely a team effort . . . a lot of people made that happen,” said Cramer, who gave plenty of credit to Donohue and MSA Professional Services for their work on the project.
“My congratulations to the entire team on this project,” remarked District 2 Alder and Public Works Committee Chair Bob Jokisch.
The committee approved the change order that includes the $180,155.21 refund to the city.
Requests for bids OK’d
Acting on recommendations from Cramer, committee members approved requests for bids for two projects associated with the WWTP: A solar array and an electrical back-up system for the Shonas Highlands lift station.
The solar array project was approved in the city’s 2022 Capital Improvement Plan for the WWTP for $800,000. The solar array will help offset peak energy demands at the facility. “The wastewater facility is the city’s largest energy user, and this sustainable project will help reduce energy costs at the facility,” Cramer wrote. “Our consulting engineer ending up pushing this project to 2023.”
Strand Associates was hired to design the solar array system. The design work is completed on a 400kW solar array and is ready to be posted for bidding.
When asked about a return on investment for the solar array, Cramer said he was not certain, but calculated it could be a significant savings for the city. Because the plant is among the top users of electricity in Sun Prairie, Cramer said, the plant’s electric bills are usually between $12,000 and $14,000 each month.
Cramer speculated it could be between 12 and 14 years before the city recoups its investment. “This also helps the city to get to its sustainable energy goals,” Cramer told the committee.
Regarding the Shonas lift station, Cramer wrote in a memo to the committee that WWTP has 10 operating lift stations throughout the city that pump wastewater from an area of low elevation to an area of higher elevation in the city sanitary sewer collection system.
“None of our current lift stations have emergency electrical back-up generation to power the stations during power outages,” Cramer reported. Two years ago, WWTP asked for prioritization of the lift stations and then recommended the top four ranking lift stations be equipped with back-up generators. The Shonas Lift Station is WWTP’s highest prioritized station and will be the first one slated for a backup generator.
Donohue and Associates was contracted to design an upgrade of the control panel and a new backup generator installation at the Shonas Lift Station. Design work is completed and is ready to be posted for bidding.
Staff recommend the issuance of a request for bids for a new backup generator and upgraded control panel at the Shonas Lift Station, which is estimated to cost $275,000 per station.