Sheehan Park is now home to a brand new inclusive mural wrapped around its west restroom shelter.
A special dedication was held for the mural at the City of Sun Prairie’s Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Sheehan Park is now home to a brand new inclusive mural wrapped around its west restroom shelter.
A special dedication was held for the mural at the City of Sun Prairie’s Multicultural Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The mural is centered on celebrating diversity and sending a message that Sun Prairie parks are a welcoming, inclusive place for all. The community art piece was possible by collaboration between the City of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Community Schools, and Prairie Music & Arts.
In January, representatives from Sun Prairie Community Schools, Prairie Music & Arts, and Sun Prairie Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry jointly proposed an idea to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission to create a public art project within a park centered on diversity and inclusion.
The project was inspired by feedback from the Youth and Families Commission and from the Sun Prairie Area School District’s 2021 Community Conversations on Race, Equity, and Inclusion.
The actual mural was made possible as the result of a generous donation from late Sun Prairie High School English teacher, Marlene Hyer.
A special committee made up of various community entities set the vision for the mural. The committee included individuals representing organizations such as Sun Prairie Community Schools, Prairie Music & Arts, the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, SPASD, Sun Prairie Anti-Bullying Collaborative, SEWA International – Madison Chapter, and Sun Prairie Youth & Families Commission.
Prairie Music & Arts, in partnership with Developing Artists, Murals and Alliances, Inc. (DAMA), partnered with students from afterschool programs at Community Schools sites to create the artwork.
DAMA then held two community paint days during the summer at Vandenburg Heights Park and Wetmore Park where community members were invited to paint panels that are used for the background of the mural.
The art piece is a permanent fixture of the Sheehan Park West restroom facility and is now available for viewing.
“This mural is rich with meaning and is intended to send a message that parks are for everyone to enjoy,” said Kristin Grissom, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. “The design was crafted by students and incorporates their vision of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.