The City of Sun Prairie will be recognizing May as Affordable Housing Month by offering community members a variety of events aimed at increasing understanding and involvement in housing.
First-time homebuyers workshop
The series of events will kick off with a first-time homebuyers workshop held at the Sun Prairie Public Library on Wednesday, May 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The educational event will offer a deeper dive into the home-buying process, including loan and down payment assistance programs. Attendees will walk away with an understanding of local market conditions, concrete steps to homeownership, and resources available to them.
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/230933863516157
Tenant Rights: Evictions/
Derechos de los Inquilinos: Desalojos
This bilingual event led by the Tenant Resource Center will take place on Wednesday, May 10 at Sunshine Place in the Enterprise Building beginning at 5:30 p.m.
City Diversity and Communications Strategist Jake King said the presentation will focus on explaining the different types of eviction notices, eviction process, and tenant rights.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and presenters can clarify misconceptions surrounding this topic. The following event is centered on renters and knowing their rights.
English registration: https://form.jotform.com/230933870940156
Registro español: https://form.jotform.com/230933870940156
Housing Coalition Kickoff Meeting
Community members who are interested in learning more about housing challenges and how to advocate for change will have the opportunity to do so at this event.
On Thursday, May 18, the Sun Prairie Housing Coalition will host its first kickoff meeting in the community room at Sunshine Place from 5:30-7 p.m.
Attendees will be able to connect with others passionate about this topic while also gaining a deeper understanding of issues facing Sun Prairie.
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/230934592101147
Habitat Home Dedication with Open House & Tour
Habitat for Humanity is inviting the community to attend a home dedication ceremony in Town Hall Crossing at 1155 Westridge Dr. on Tuesday, May 23 beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The ceremony consists of connecting the volunteers who built the home together with the new homeowners for a celebration of its completion. Additionally, there will be a presentation and neighborhood tour that follows to present the work Habitat is doing in the Sun Prairie community.
Register here: https://form.jotform.com/230933889012156
All events are open to the community and free to attend. Registration is strongly encouraged.
“I am immensely grateful for the strong spirit of collaboration between the City of Sun Prairie and these partner organizations to offer a variety of events centered on affordable housing,” said Becky Binz, Housing & Equitable Development Planner.
Activities planned during May are being offered in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Dane County, Tenant Resource Center, Bank of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority (WHEDA), Sun Prairie Housing Coalition, and Freidel Family Realtors.
For additional information about the City of Sun Prairie’s efforts regarding housing, please visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/1697/Housing-for-All .