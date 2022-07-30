The City of Sun Prairie’s five-year Financial Management Plan shows city tax increases on an average value home at less than $100 while qualifying the city to remain part of the state’s Expenditure Restraint Program.

Members of the Sun Prairie Finance Committee reviewed the plan on Tuesday, July 26. The plan includes applying $850,000 of the 2022 Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Advance Repayment to the General Fund as part of the 2023 budget to allow the city to accomplish these priorities while maintaining 3% tax increase on the average single‐family home:

