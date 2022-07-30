The City of Sun Prairie’s five-year Financial Management Plan shows city tax increases on an average value home at less than $100 while qualifying the city to remain part of the state’s Expenditure Restraint Program.
Members of the Sun Prairie Finance Committee reviewed the plan on Tuesday, July 26. The plan includes applying $850,000 of the 2022 Tax Increment Finance (TIF) Advance Repayment to the General Fund as part of the 2023 budget to allow the city to accomplish these priorities while maintaining 3% tax increase on the average single‐family home:
• $243,000 increase in health insurance premium expense to maintain status quo employee benefit contribution levels and offerings (contracted renewal is capped at 7.9% for 2023);
• $175,000 to implement the 2022 Class and Compensation Study in addition to funding for cost‐of‐living and merit‐based step increases;
• $84,000 increase to the museum operations. The Sun Prairie Historical Museum Board recommended the increase, which was approved by the Sun Prairie City Council on May 17.
• $153,782 for the hiring of these new one full time equivalent (FTE) positions: one Paramedic and one Fire Community Risk Reduction Officer, each with a July 1 start date; and a new Police Officer on Aug. 1, followed by a Sept. 1 start date for a new Public Works Maintenance Worker position.
Finance Committee Chair and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, in response to a question, replied that the 3% increase is actually a directive to hold the budget increase up to 3%. “Our taxpayers would like 0% increases,” Stocker told the committee.
Stocker said the city Financial Management Plan gives city staff a target to shoot for, but those targets do not include the mayor’s annual initiatives.
More goals for 2024-27Among the initiatives includes in the 2024-27 budgets, the city plans to increase the Building Maintenance and Replacement Fund to an annual contribution of $200,000. The Sun Prairie Municipal Building opened in 1993 and the Westside Community Service Building in 2006.
The city also plans to implement a $15 minimum wage for all employees, along with a long-range health insurance strategic plan that will include the use of the jointly-owned Employee Clinic with the Sun Prairie Area School District. During the meeting, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer noted the 7.9% health insurance increase for 2023 was negotiated in part because of the decision to implement the clinic with the district and SSM Health.
In a related area, the plan includes hiring all city positions outlined and recommended by the city’s Executive Leadership Team.
Anticipating a successful Capital Campaign for the Sun Prairie Public Library, the Finance Management Plan includes an increase in library funding to allow for expanded facility operations — including a likely increase in library programming.
The Sun Prairie Police Department will also benefit as part of the plan, including the transition of the department’s Mental Health Worker from being funded by American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to being paid from the city’s General Fund.
The Financial Management Plan’s staffing recommendations include hiring seven new officers from 2023-27: one in both 2023 and 2024, two each year in 2025 and 2026, and one in 2027.
More employees for 2023The Financial Management Plan projects spending $327,966 in 2023 to hire — in addition to previously listed positions — a paramedic, a financial services technician and a building inspection customer service specialist. As previously approved by alders, the new City Housing Specialist will move from ARPA funding to being paid from the city’s General Fund in 2024.
ERP EligibilityThe plan forecasts total projected expenditure limits to increase less than 2.5% in each of the next five budget years, 2023-27, with the largest increase being in 2023 at 2.41%. As part of the ERP, the city can only count net new construction at 2% under current law, and the city is forecasting those figures at lower than that figure each of the next five budget years as part of the plan.
“We are extremely conservative in this financial management plan,” remarked Administrative Services Director Caitlin Stene in discussing the new plan, which has already been reviewed by the council during a previous Committee of the Whole meeting.
The best news for city taxpayers: In each of the next four budget years, the city tax increase for the average single family home is projected to be 3%, with a 1.94% increase which will be collected in 2026.
That translates to city tax increases of between $48 (2026) and $72 (collected in 2025) on an average valued home.
Because the plan was not required to be approved by the Finance Committee, the plan was presented for informational purposes only as part of the committee’s agenda.