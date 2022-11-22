The City of Sun Prairie has been awarded $2,231,821 from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) through a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) to build 10 new affordable single-family residences for low- to-moderate-income families.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides federal funding to states through CBDG programs. Wisconsin uses this federal funding to provide affordable housing, suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities to underserved individuals and families.

