The City of Sun Prairie has been awarded $2,231,821 from the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) through a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program (CDBG-DR) to build 10 new affordable single-family residences for low- to-moderate-income families.
Nationally, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides federal funding to states through CBDG programs. Wisconsin uses this federal funding to provide affordable housing, suitable living environments, and expand economic opportunities to underserved individuals and families.
Dane County was one of the counties impacted by the flooding in 2018 and qualified for disaster recovery assistance.
The City of Sun Prairie will partner with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to create the housing opportunities.
During the last two years, Sun Prairie’s housing vacancy rate has been under 5%, pointing to a tremendous housing demand and an extreme need of additional housing.
The City of Sun Prairie has experienced strong population growth since its incorporation from a village to a city in 1958, undergoing a transformation from a relatively small community of less than 4,000 to an estimated 36,394 today.
The 2020 U.S. Census estimated the population of Sun Prairie is 35,967 and the DOA Demographic Services Centers projects the 2025 population will be 37,880 and the 2030 population will be 40,830, which is a 5% increase in the next few years and a 13.5% increase by 2030.
In announcing the award, City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said the rapid growth and low vacancy rate contribute to making affordable housing options even more limited.
The grant-funded homes will be built for families earning 30-60% of Dane County’s median household income and are unable to qualify for most traditional financing options.
King said each family will invest between 275 to 425 hours of “sweat equity” building their homes alongside volunteers and receive a 30-year mortgage with a 0% interest rate and monthly mortgage payments capped at 30 percent of the family’s gross income.
“This funding will provide so much more than walls and a roof – it creates a brighter economic future for families of modest means right here in Sun Prairie,” said Habitat for Humanity of Dane County CEO Valerie Renk.
“We’ve seen firsthand how homeownership can break the cycle of generational poverty, as well as racial and income barriers, like no other,” Renk added.
King said as Sun Prairie continues to experience population growth, the city will continue to explore the ways it can address both current and future housing challenges.
“With Sun Prairie being amongst the fastest growing communities in the state, it is our priority to create pathways to affordable and accessible housing,” said Becky Binz, Housing and Equitable Development Planner.
“These funds provide an incredible opportunity to supply housing for underserved individuals and families in our community,” Binz added.
Earlier this year, the Sun Prairie City Council approved the co-application for the money with Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, but no specific dollar amount was disclosed.
At Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, families are offered a hand up, rather than a handout. A volunteer network, generous donors, and sales from two Habitat ReStores are helping families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County estimates that In Dane County alone, one in eight people lives in poverty, including 16% of all Dane County children.
Learn more about Habitat by calling 608-255-1549 or visiting online at habitatdane.org.