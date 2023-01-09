During the first week of January, the Sun Prairie Police Department received its first complaint about direct sellers for 2023.

Lt. Ryan Cox said a caller in the 1700 block of Fair Pheasant Way called police on Jan. 7 to report sals people from a solar energy firm who were in the area on foot and “being pushy” using their sales tactics. The complainant said the name of the firm was on the side of a white Tesla in the neighborhood.

