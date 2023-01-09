During the first week of January, the Sun Prairie Police Department received its first complaint about direct sellers for 2023.
Lt. Ryan Cox said a caller in the 1700 block of Fair Pheasant Way called police on Jan. 7 to report sals people from a solar energy firm who were in the area on foot and “being pushy” using their sales tactics. The complainant said the name of the firm was on the side of a white Tesla in the neighborhood.
Cox verified the company was on file with the city, but officers checked the area and could not locate the sales people.
As a reminder, the City of Sun Prairie’s Ordinance Chapter 5.32 requires anyone wishing to sell items door-to-door in the City of Sun Prairie to have a direct seller’s permit. The License Fee includes: $30 per week, $65 per month or $300 per year plus a $7 Background Check. The estimated processing time for permits is 3-5 business days
Persons who have owned or operated a business in Sun Prairie for at least one year, are working for a registered charitable organization, or who are selling home grown produce do not need a Direct Sellers License.
To apply for a Direct Seller’s Permit, log on to the City of Sun Prairie website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1115/Direct-Sellers-Peddlers-Solicitors-Licen and click on the link for the license application.
No new information about shootingCox said Monday, Jan. 9 there is no new information about a Thursday, Jan. 5 shooting that took place near Andrews Drive. Just before midnight, the SPPD received a report of possible gunshots near Andrews Drive on the north side of the city.
“At this point in the investigation, we determined the area of the shooting near Andrews Drive and recovered several spent casings,” Cox said in the press release. “There have not been any reported injuries, and no property damage has been located.
Cox said all information currently indicates this was an isolated incident and there is not an ongoing threat to the community.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the SPPD’s Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Female jailed, juvenile male referredSun Prairie police arrested and jailed a 20-year-old Sun Prairie female for felony bail jumping after a Jan. 8 traffic stop near the corner of Michigan Avenue and North Thompson for a damaged tail light and a fraudlent temporary tag. An unidentified 14-year-old male passenger was also in the vehicle.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested the 20-year-old for felony bail jumping and transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building in Madison to be jailed.
Police referred the 14-year-old male to the Dane County Juvenile District Attorney for consideration of drug possession charges because there were 92 grams of marijuana allegedly in the juvenile’s possession.
Be prepared for cold weatherAccording to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin experiences an average of three to six winter storms during the season. Even with warmer than normal temperatures coming this week, emergency preparedness officials are reminding the public that it is still winter.
Last winter, the City of Hurley in Iron County received the highest one-day snowfall of 14.0 inches on Dec. 24, 2020. Land o’ Lakes in Vilas County recorded 83.2 inches of snow last winter, giving it the highest seasonal snowfall total in the state. The coldest temperature recorded in Wisconsin was -41 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 15, 2021 in Barnes, located in Bayfield County.
One of the best ways to stay safe during the winter months is to stay informed about the weather. Follow the forecast from the National Weather Service and other trusted local sources, and then be prepared when winter storms are expected. Other tips include:
Stock up on additional supplies and make sure you have an emergency kit at home and in your vehicle, and have a plan for what to do if you lose power at home. Winter emergency kits should include items such as food, water, a flashlight and batteries, and blankets. In your vehicle, include a snow shovel, extra gloves and hats, cell phone charger, and kitty litter or sand to help give your wheels traction on icy roads in case you get stuck.
Prepare your home by making sure your furnace is serviced regularly. Check entry points and windows for signs they are allowing cold air into your home. Ensure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and have fresh batteries. Keep any free-standing heating devices away from curtains or other objects that could catch fire.
Watch out for ice and snow. Winter ice and snow on the roads remain a major threat to drivers throughout the state each winter. Between 2016-20, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin said the state averaged about 41 fatalities and 3,950 injuries each year due to winter driving conditions.
“During winter, drivers should check the weather and road conditions before they head out,” Engle said. “If you don’t need to be on the road during a severe winter storm, then stay home. If that’s not an option, carry an emergency kit in your vehicle, drive slow in treacherous conditions, and let people know where you are going and when you expect to arrive.”
To help protect yourself in your vehicle, remain distraction-free while driving and adjust your speed for current conditions.
Check travel conditions for most major roadways in the state before you leave home by using 511 Wisconsin. This information, along with live traffic cameras and traffic alerts, is accessible through the free 511 Wisconsin mobile app, on Twitter, or the mobile-friendly site www.511wi.gov.
Find out more about Winter Awareness Week, including historical data and safety tips, here.
For more tips on getting ready for winter weather, visit the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes