Voters cast ballots at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., in the November 2022 election because the facility is now a polling place for some District 1 voters. Citywide, 76.5% of registered voters cast ballots.
City of Sun Prairie residents can be confident their votes were counted accurately in the November 2022 election following the completion of a post-election audit of voting equipment.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, staff and election workers completed an audit of voting equipment in Ward 11, which was randomly selected for audit by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) during an event open to the public.
The audit provides an additional way to ensure that voting machines worked properly, and that the election was conducted accurately.
City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King said Wisconsin statutes require a post-election audit of voting systems used in Wisconsin after each General Election.
During the post-election audit, election officials check to make sure the vote totals compiled by the voting equipment on Election Night are accurate.
King said during this process, elections workers conduct an independent hand count of paper ballots and tally the results of the selected contests. The final hand-count tally total is compared to the election night voting system results.
Audit materials are submitted to the WEC for review. The WEC analyzes the audit results and investigates any discrepancies and can request a voting machine vendor investigate and provide explanation for any unexplained discrepancies.
Once this work is complete, King said, WEC staff will prepare a public report for review by the six commissioners during the Feb. 2, 2023 commission meeting.
Post-election audits, conducted in a record 10% of reporting units across Wisconsin for the November 2022 election, serve as a triple check on the election results.
While not every reporting unit or municipality is selected for post-election audit, state election officials ensured that the 2022 sample of 358 reporting units includes at least one reporting unit per county, and at least five reporting units for each type of equipment used.
The Sun Prairie Clerk’s Office reported 22,382 registered voters on Election Day with a total participation of 17,126, which is a turnout of 76.5%.
"The city is proud to report that the results of the audit showed that election equipment was working as it was supposed to and there were no discrepancies," King added.
“It is our highest value to ensure elections are safe for voters,” said Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby. “We strive to ensure that every part of the voting process is secure and creates trusts among voters.”