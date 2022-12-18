City of Sun Prairie residents can be confident their votes were counted accurately in the November 2022 election following the completion of a post-election audit of voting equipment.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, staff and election workers completed an audit of voting equipment in Ward 11, which was randomly selected for audit by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) during an event open to the public.

Voters cast ballots at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., in the November 2022 election because the facility is now a polling place for some District 1 voters. Citywide, 76.5% of registered voters cast ballots.
