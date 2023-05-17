The City of Sun Prairie has provided an update relating to the Commercial Avenue construction project as of Wednesday, May 17, 2023:
City staff engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor will continue installing new water main this week on Commercial Avenue.
Some delays and slow travel should be expected on Commercial Ave. North Bird Street and Kroncke Drive should not be impacted by construction this week.
Individuals with questions about the Commercial Avenue or any other city road project should contact Christenson by email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.
