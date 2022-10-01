The City of Sun Prairie recently announced Becky Binz as the city's new Housing and Equitable Development Planner. The new position will have a dedicated focus on expanding housing opportunities through professional city planning, project policy analysis, project management and pursuit of social and economic equity.
Binz will serve as the city liaison in several areas of housing and equitable development policy goals, including the city’s role in improving the supply of affordable housing, eliminating racial disparities in housing, addressing homelessness, and more.
In her most recent position, Binz served as a planner for MSA Professional Services, a multidisciplinary consulting firm. In this role, she led and managed multiple market needs assessments for communities ranging in size from 1,000 to more than100,000 as well as crafted and implemented stakeholder engagement plans aimed at maximizing community involvement. From 2012-14, Binz was a program assistant for the Gathering Waters Conservancy, where she offered support with the organization’s communications efforts, grant proposals, and planning for the statewide conservation event.
Binz attended UW – Eau Claire and received a bachelor’s degree in economics and Spanish. She went on to earn a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning with a focus on Economic and Community Development from UW-Madison. Additionally, Binz is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.
City Communications and Diversity Specialist Jake King said Binz is eager to begin work and develop relationships with key community partners to assist in improving housing for all.
“Sun Prairie is a rapidly growing community and I look forward to applying my knowledge and skills to assist in making equitable change,” said Binz.
King said the new position fulfills a recommendation from the 2022 Sun Prairie Housing Study to have a dedicated staff member to focus on housing priorities.
The city is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to bring this position on board this year.
“With Becky’s extensive knowledge and experience in housing activities, she will be instrumental in advancing solutions in Sun Prairie,” said Joshua Clements, Planning Director. “This role will have many responsibilities and equity will be all the forefront of everything.”
When not involved with community development, Binz enjoys spending time on different trails with her husband and two kids. The family loves parks and say no park is better than Wetmore Park.