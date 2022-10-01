ARPA logo

The City of Sun Prairie is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help pay for the first year of the new city Housing and Equitable Development Planner position.

 File

The City of Sun Prairie recently announced Becky Binz as the city's new Housing and Equitable Development Planner. The new position will have a dedicated focus on expanding housing opportunities through professional city planning, project policy analysis, project management and pursuit of social and economic equity.

Binz will serve as the city liaison in several areas of housing and equitable development policy goals, including the city’s role in improving the supply of affordable housing, eliminating racial disparities in housing, addressing homelessness, and more.

Tags