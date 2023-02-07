The City of Sun Prairie will host in-person absentee voting for the Feb. 21 spring primary at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (above), also referred to as City Hall, located at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
In-Person absentee voting for the Tuesday, Feb. 21 spring primary election will take place starting today (Tuesday, Feb. 7) and extend through Friday, Feb. 18 at City Hall, 300 E Main St., during these hours and their corresponding dates:
Voters will be asked to state their name and address and show their valid photo ID in order to get an early in-person ballot. Voting stations are located in the lobby of City Hall (also known as the Sun Prairie Municipal Building) for in-person absentee voters to fill out their ballots and return them to election workers.
City voters will only be casting ballots for the State Supreme Court, choosing two candidates from among four seeking the office: Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell and Jennifer R. Dorow.
City Clerk’s Office reminds voters of goal
The goal of the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office during every election is to ensure that every eligible voter is able to safely cast a ballot and have that ballot be counted.
“Our office takes great pride in elections, and we go above and beyond making contact with residents to ensure their ballot is counted,” reads a recent statement from the office. “We work tirelessly to ensure all elections in Sun Prairie are open, fair, and transparent.”
For more information about the election process, go online to myvote.wi.gov, call the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s office at 608-837-2511, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or send an email to voting@cityofsunprairie.com.