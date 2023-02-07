In-Person absentee voting for the Tuesday, Feb. 21 spring primary election will take place starting today (Tuesday, Feb. 7) and extend through Friday, Feb. 18 at City Hall, 300 E Main St., during these hours and their corresponding dates:

February 7, 2023 — Feb.10, 2023: 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

The City of Sun Prairie will host in-person absentee voting for the Feb. 21 spring primary at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (above), also referred to as City Hall, located at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.