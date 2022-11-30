City of Sun Prairie facilities and services are closed in observance of the following holidays:
December 23 -- Christmas Holiday (in recognition of Christmas Eve which falls on Saturday);
December 26 -- Christmas Holiday (in recognition of Christmas Day which falls on Sunday);
December 30 -- New Year Holiday (in recognition of New Year's Eve which falls on Saturday); and
December 31 -- New Year Holiday (in recognition of New Year's Day which falls on Sunday).
The City of Sun Prairie Recycle Center observes the same holiday closure schedule.
Sun Prairie Public Library’s observed holidays may differ; visit the Library website for more information.
Holiday Refuse & Recycling Collection Schedule
Refuse and recycling services are contracted and do not follow the above schedule. Please see the dates for holidays that impact the collection schedule.
Refuse and recycling collections are delayed by one day on the following observed holidays if they fall on a week day: New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
For example, if a holiday falls on a Monday, Monday collections will occur on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday, etc.
All emergency services will be open during city holidays. If you are in need of police assistance in non-emergency situations please call 608-837-7336. In all emergencies, please dial 911.
If there is a sewer back-up or water in your basement, please contact 608-837-7336.