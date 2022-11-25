With the start of December comes additional parking restrictions for a number of streets in Sun Prairie. Each day from Dec. 1 through March 31, parking is not allowed on any designated snow route from midnight until 7 a.m.
From Nov. 23-30, Sun Prairie Police Department officers will be placing informational material on vehicles parked on snow routes to help educate and remind people about this ordinance.
The list of snow routes within the city, along with essential winter parking info, can be found at this website:
SPPD Sgt. Jason Lefeber reminds motorists that snow route violations carry a $50 fine and the regulations are enforced whether or not there is snow on the ground. Snow routes are indicated by white/red signs along those designated streets.
Other winter parking regulations motorists should be aware of include:
• Alternate Side Parking is available on Wyoming Avenue ONLY, which is in effect from Nov. 15 through March 31.
• Snow Emergency Parking – When the city declares a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled.
Motorists can stay informed to confirm whether or not a snow emergency has been declared and if so, when it ends via these methods:
City of Sun Prairie website: https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/
Social Media: Twitter @sunprairiepd and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/
SPPD-issued Nixle Alerts -- Motorists can sign up for alerts at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/204/Police
City Snow Routes listed
The complete list of City of Sun Prairie Snow Routes, where parking is prohibited from 12-7 a.m. Dec. 1 to March 31, includes these city streets:
• Bird Street, in its entirety within the city limits;
• Blackwolf Trail, north of Stonehaven Drive to the end of the street;
• Blankenheim Lane from Chase Boulevard, north to Hanley Drive;
• Blue Aster Boulevard from Grand Avenue east to the end of the street;
• Blue Heron Boulevard, in its entirety;
• North Bristol Street, from Windsor Street north to the city limits;
• South Bristol Street, from Main Street to Linnerud Drive;
• Broadway Drive, from Wyoming Avenue to Stonehaven Drive;
• Capitol Drive, in its entirety;
• Chase Boulevard, from Dewey Street east to Blankenheim Lane;
• All of North City Station Drive and South City Station Drive;
• Clara Street, from Columbus Street east to North Musket Ridge;
• Clarmar Drive, from West Main Street south to Percheron Trail;
• Columbus Street, from Main Street northeastern to the city limits;
• Crystal Lane, from Emerald Terrace east to North Walker Way;
• Davison Drive, from Highway 19/Windsor Street south to Emerald Terrace;
• Dewey Street, from East Main Street north to Chase Boulevard;
• All of Eddington Drive;
• Emerald Terrace, from Davison west to Crystal Lane;
• Grove Street, from East Main Street south to the city limits;
• Hanley Drive, from Blankenheim Lane east to Woodview Drive;
• Harvard Drive, from Major Way east to South Bird Street;
• Hawthorn Drive, from Grove Street to South Musket Ridge Drive;
• All of Innovation Way;
• Klubertanz Drive, from Summit Avenue east to Columbus Street;
• Linnerud Drive, from Market Street south and west to O'Keeffe Avenue;
• All of Main Street;
• Major Way, from Sunfield Street north to Harvard Drive;
• Market Street, from Park Street north to East Main Street;
• North Musket Ridge Drive, from Laura Street to East Main Street;
• South Musket Ridge Drive, from East Main Street to Sweet Grass Drive;
• O'Keeffe Avenue, from West Main Street to White Oak Drive;
• O'Keeffe Avenue, from Reiner Road west to the end of the street;
• Park Street, from Grove Street wet to Market Street;
• All of Pilgrim Trail;
• Spring Street, from Brooks Drive to Blue Aster Boulevard;
• All of State Highway 19;
• Steven Street, from Vandenburg to Edgemore Drive;
• Stonehaven Drive, from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street and from Broadway Drive to Highway C;
• Summit Avenue, from Bird Street east to West Klubertanz Drive;
• Sunfield Street, from O'Keeffe Avenue east to Major Way;
• Thomas Drive, from Blankenheim Lane, east to Pilgrim Trail;
• Thompson Road, from West Main Street north to the end of the street;
• Tower Drive, from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street;
• All of Triumph Drive;
• Vandenburg Street, from Steven Street east to North Bird Street;
• North Walker Way, from Crystal Lane south to West Main Street;
• All of North Westmount Drive;
• Wilburn Road, from North Bristol Street east to Columbus Street; and
• Woodview Drive, from Hanley north to the end of the street.