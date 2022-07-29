The City of Sun Prairie may need to purchase a second new ambulance to help serve the Village of Marshall as part of the contract for Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service to serve Marshall and the Town of Medina that is set to begin on Jan.1.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief and Acting EMS Chief Chris Garrison told members of the Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee on July 26 that he recently wrote a state grant for $535,000 to purchase two ambulances and $200,000 of that would be used to purchase the ambulance for Marshall.

