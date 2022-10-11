The City of Sun Prairie recently announced it has been named a 2020 Triple Crown Winner by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada.
Sun Prairie is one of 317 governments to receive the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020. This is the second time the city has received this award, with the first recognition made for the 2019 fiscal year.
GFOA’s Triple Crown designation recognizes governments who have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year. The Triple Crown designation represents a significant achievement in quality of governmental financial reporting.
To qualify, each entity must meet high standards of all three separate award programs. Each award program recognizes governments that produce reports which communicate their financial stories in a transparent manner and meet applicable standards. Throughout the various award programs, financial reporting is generally assessed on transparency, understandability, reader appeal, and overall quality.
“Our highest priority is to ensure transparency and quality in financial reporting for our organization and the community we serve,” said Kristin Vander Kooi, Finance Director.
The GFOA is a professional association of approximately 19,000 state, provincial, and local government finance officers in the United States and Canada. Its mission is to advance excellence in public finance. The association offers a number of award programs to recognize excellence in government finance.
“I am continuously impressed by the hard work and dedication of our Finance Department,” said Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. “I am grateful for the national recognition of this talent.”