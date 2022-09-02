In an effort to retain more city employees, the city’s Personnel Committee recommended the city council enact several changes to the city’s non-union vacation policy and its vehicle allowance policy.
The non-union vacation policy received the most discussion between the two recommended policy changes. City Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik said based on feedback from employees and recent job applicants, the city did a quick comparison of our nonunion vacation schedule with Dane County public sector employers.
“Specifically, we were concerned about the current policy which provides two weeks of vacation upon hire,” Sukenik wrote in a memo to the committee.
“Many job applicants requested more vacation time and in some cases we have provided more to newly hired managers and employees with a significant amount of experience,” Sukenik added in the memo.
In an effort to remain competitive in the market as well as attract and retain the best candidates, Sukenik proposed a new schedule that if given final approval by the council, will provide new hires with 3 weeks of vacation. It also shortens the length of time to accrue more vacation, reducing the maximum accrual of six weeks from 25 years to 15 years.
Citing an earlier Recruitment and Retention report which said work-life balance was among the reasons candidates leave jobs, Sukenik said the new schedule will take effect for existing employees right away. As a result of the new proposal, 57 employees — including 10 part-time employees — will receive one more week of vacation time.
District 4 Alder Faustina Bohling asked whether or not city employees were actually taking all the vacation time being provided to them.
Director of Administrative Services Caitlin Stene said the city allowed some rollover of vacation time due to COVID-19.
“I would say that in a perfect world people will use the vacation we are giving them,” Stene added. She said department and division heads encourage employees to take vacations.
Sukenik said the city only allows two weeks — or 80 hours — of vacation time to be carried over from year to year. If there is a plan to carry over more time, the employee must have a plan to use the excess time, according to Sukenik. Vacation time is only paid out when employment with the city is terminated.
Stene said she has already overheard employees making unsolicited positive comments about the vacation time increase.
District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner said he supports the policy. He also said the city is using vacation as a way to remain competitive with the private sector.
District 3 Alder and Committee Chair Mike Jacobs asked about how the increases compare to union contracts.
Sukenik said the city is not proposing this schedule as part of the union contract. “But I’m sure it’s setting a precedent,” she added. The city is scheduled to negotiate this year with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association — which represents rank and file Sun Prairie Police officers — and next year with the International Association of Firefighters local that represents Sun Prairie EMS paramedics.
Sukenik pointed out that police officers get no vacation when they start. She said the vacation schedule could encourage more officers to become sergeants because sergeants, lieutenants and the police chief are non-union positions.
Jacobs pointed out the top level of 6 weeks of vacation is more generous than surrounding public sector employers. But he also asked about the financial implications of vacations.
Sukenik said most of the positions are jobs where the positions will be vacant when the employee is on vacation. She said each department was required to examine workforce needs and determine if vacation would impact staffing needs. She also said the city’s five-year financial management plan adds some positions to departments already under-staffed, such as police.
Committee members unanimously recommended the vacation schedule change to the council.
Vehicle allowance OK’dLast October, the city council OK’d the policy reinstatement as part of a review of the management compensation. At that time the Director of Public Services position was changed from submitting reimbursement requests to receiving vehicle allowance compensation.
Since then Sukenik identified an opportunity to do the same for Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Kristin Grissom.
“Rather than continue to ask the Personnel Committee and Council to take action on each update, we feel it is more efficient to set parameters to the policy and allow the City Administrator to approve its application,” Sukenik wrote in a memo to the council.
The policy limits the monthly allowance to management level position that require the employee to either have 24 hour emergency “on‐call” response duties on a regular basis, or drive a significant amount of miles in the conduct of official city business.
The city also has a limit to vehicles available at any one time, Sukenik said because several departments use city vehicles during the work day — making it difficult to check one out when needed.
Eisberner, who is an attorney, said he was fine with the policy change, but asked for the city to require any city drivers have umbrella insurance and underinsured motorist insurance coverage of up to $100,000.
Committee members agreed and amended the policy to require any driver using their own personal vehicle for city business to have umbrella coverage and underinsured motorist insurance of up to $100,000.