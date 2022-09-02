In an effort to retain more city employees, the city’s Personnel Committee recommended the city council enact several changes to the city’s non-union vacation policy and its vehicle allowance policy.

The non-union vacation policy received the most discussion between the two recommended policy changes. City Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik said based on feedback from employees and recent job applicants, the city did a quick comparison of our nonunion vacation schedule with Dane County public sector employers.

Current and proposed City of Sun Prairie non-union vacation schedule

The City of Sun Prairie is proposing to offer three weeks of vacation to new non-union hires, four weeks to those with 5 years of experience, 5 weeks to those with 10 years of experience and 6 weeks for those non-union employees with 15 or more years of experience.
Other public sector non-union vacation schedules

This chart shows other public sector entities in Dane County, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Dane County and what those jurisdictions offer non-union personnel for years of experience. For example, the City of Verona offers 6 weeks of vacation for 14 years of experience, while Middleton provides that for 12 years, Fitchburg for 25, Madison and Dane County for 21 years of experience and UW for 20 years. The City of Sun Prairie proposes to increase its vacation schedule to allow three weeks of vacation when new non-union hires start with the city.
