City of Sun Prairie staff engineer Clinton Christenson provided this Pheasant Run & Joshua Circle Project Update as of July 18:

The contractor will be grading for sidewalk today (July 18) on Dover and Harvard and stringing for curb & gutter on Major Way from dead end to Ring Street.

Tuesday the contractors plan to pour the sidewalk on Dover and Harvard and pour some of the longer driveways on Major Way.

Wednesday the curb and gutter will be placed on Major Way.

Thursday - Friday the contractor will be pouring driveways and aprons on Dover and Harvard and will string line for sidewalks on Major Way.

Questions? Email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com

