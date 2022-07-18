City of Sun Prairie staff engineer Clinton Christenson provided this Pheasant Run & Joshua Circle Project Update as of July 18:
The contractor will be grading for sidewalk today (July 18) on Dover and Harvard and stringing for curb & gutter on Major Way from dead end to Ring Street.
Tuesday the contractors plan to pour the sidewalk on Dover and Harvard and pour some of the longer driveways on Major Way.
Wednesday the curb and gutter will be placed on Major Way.
Thursday - Friday the contractor will be pouring driveways and aprons on Dover and Harvard and will string line for sidewalks on Major Way.
Questions? Email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.