City of Sun Prairie Staff Engineer Clint Christenson provided this update for the Pheasant Run Subdivision - Joshua Circle Project as of July 5:
MAJOR WAY: The contractor will be finishing up storm sewer today and July 6 then working on removals beginning at the dead end and working north.
QUEENS STREET - RING STREET: The contractor will be finishing up the storm sewer today and July 6 on Queens and Ring then working on removals the rest of the week.
HARVARD DRIVE - DOVER STREET: The contractor will be building road (excavating to sub-grade and placing crushed aggregate base course) all week.
Individuals with questions or concerns should contact Christenson by email at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.
