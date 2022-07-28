The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recently announced the City of Sun Prairie has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2022 Annual Operating and Capital Budget.
This is the fifth consecutive year the city has received this award.
The award represents a significant achievement by Sun Prairie as it reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:
• A policy document;
• A financial plan;
• An operations guide; and
• A communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.
“It is an honor to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year,” said Kristin Vander Kooi, Finance Director. “It is the priority of staff to maintain excellence in governmental budgeting.”