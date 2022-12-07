With less than one month to go before weekly recycling begins, the City of Sun Prairie is issuing social media and frequently asked questions relating to recyclable pick-up by Pellitteri Waste Systems.
By way of background, refuse and recycling collections are provided by the City of Sun Prairie’s contractor, Pellitteri Waste Systems.
Only residents living in the following types of dwellings receive city-sponsored refuse and recycling collections: Four-plex, condominium, duplex and single-family homes. The city council earlier this year approved the expansion of service to weekly recycling pick-up effective Jan. 1.
Residents receiving city-sponsored collections are provided with either 65 gallon or 95 gallon disposal receptacles.
Individuals seeking to obtain additional refuse or recycle carts should call Pellitteri at 608-257-4285.
Refuse and recycle carts must be curbside by 7 a.m. on the resident’s designated collection day and should not be set out earlier than noon of the previous day.
Carts should be placed at the end of a driveway or on the terrace. Do not place carts in the street or gutter area or on a sidewalk or bike path.
Residents should allow four feet between their carts and other objects (mailboxes, other carts, etc.), and 10 feet from parked cars on the street. Lids need to close on the cart to be picked up because overflowing carts can result in material spilling into the street and may not be collected and could be tagged.
If one of the tags is placed on your cart or you notice them around your neighborhood, here are some things to know about them:
• If you are tagged, it doesn’t mean your cart will not be emptied. Tags are placed on carts to serve as a reminder that it is a violation of City Ordinance 8.20.150.1 to put carts in the street or block the gutter.
• Proper cart placement is especially critical during the winter months. Keeping the street and gutters free from carts helps us plow close to the curb, helps eliminate cart damage, helps water run through the gutters as snow melts, etc. It also helps during warmer months for street sweeping.
• Residents who place their carts at the end of the driveway should make sure the carts are placed far enough back so they are not blocking the curb line and gutter. The cart collection trucks can reach four to five feet behind the face of the curb. In the winter you may need to shovel a portion of your terrace to appropriately place your carts.
• Repeat violations of a city ordinance may result in citations.
Screening required for three or more carts outside
If a residence has three or more collection carts, the owner is required to store collection carts inside or have them fully screened outside as to not be visible from adjoining properties.
If you have three or more collection carts, but only have two outside, no screening is required.
Screening can be in the form of landscaping or an enclosure. If you are required to screen your carts, and have questions about what is required, please contact the City of Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department at 608-837-3050.
If a residence only has two collection carts, there are no mandatory requirements regarding where or how carts are stored, but the Sun Prairie City Council encourages community members to consider making room in their garages to store collection carts, or to locate them in a less conspicuous place on the side of your home. The council has recognized that the size of the carts may make inside storage difficult for some residential homes, but residents are encouraged not to store collection carts in the front of their home.
Missed collection?
If your curbside collections were missed, please first verify that they were out properly. If everything was done properly, please call Pellitteri at 608-257-4285 to report the missed pick-up. If possible when calling, let them know whether you were the only one missed or if others were as well (for example, an entire block or just one side of the street).