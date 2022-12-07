What goes in the recycling cart?

All recyclables should be placed in your recycling cart by 7 a.m. of your designated collection day. The following materials can be placed in your cart:

Expanded Paper Recycling — Cardboard (empty), Catalogs, magazines & phone books, cereal & cracker boxes (empty); computer & office paper; envelopes & junk mail; holiday gift wrapping paper (no foils); newspapers; paper egg cartons; paper grocery bags; paper milk and juice cartons or boxes; pizza boxes WITHOUT food or grease; shredded paper placed in a clear or transparent plastic bag and tied shut (a full bag should be the size of a basketball).

Recyclable plastic and glass — all plastic bottles (no motor oils or gasoline); plastic containers/cups #1-7; glass bottles and jars (clear, blue, brown or green translucent glass).

Recyclable metal — Aerosol cans (empty); aluminum cans, aluminum pie plates; metal pots and pans; small metal appliances (toasters, blenders, etc. nothing larger than a basketball); small metal plumbing fixtures, faucets, valves; tin and steel cans.

These items are NOT RECYCLABLE:

Batteries, brake rotors / drums, construction waste, electronics, frozen food or microwave dinner plates, glassware & ceramics, metal items heavier than 10 pounds, mirrors, windows, motor oil, gasoline containers, plastic film, wrap and styrofoam, propane tanks, recyclable containers containing liquids or food; miscellaneous carpet, clothing, diapers, fishing line, food, hoses, ropes and shoes.

Recycling tips

• Should you choose to bag recyclables you place into the cart, please use clear or transparent bags and leave open – do not tie or seal. Clear bags can be purchased at most grocery and hardware stores.

• Do not flatten or crush plastic or metal items. Do not place smaller items inside larger containers. All items should be loose and empty. Remove all food waste, plastic, styrofoam and packing peanuts.

• Flatten cardboard boxes and cereal boxes to make room in the recycling cart. The lid on your cart should shut.

• Your recycling cart will not be picked up if it contains trash, yard waste or prohibited items, or if overloaded.

Check out www.pellitteri.com for more than 20 one-minute recycling tip videos and a 7-minute video showing what happens to your recyclables. Call 608-257-4285 if you have any remaining questions.