With less than one month to go before weekly recycling begins, the City of Sun Prairie is issuing social media and frequently asked questions relating to recyclable pick-up by Pellitteri Waste Systems.

By way of background, refuse and recycling collections are provided by the City of Sun Prairie’s contractor, Pellitteri Waste Systems.

Pellitteri Waste Truck

Get ready to see more brown Pellitteri trucks in Sun Prairie thanks to city council gives final approval of weekly recycling pick-up in the city that will start Jan. 1, 2023 for an additional $15 per household.

Tags