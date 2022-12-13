The City of Sun Prairie became the only city in Wisconsin—and one of only three in the Midwest—to be named winners of Step 1 of the American-Made Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus (SolarAPP+) Prize.
The prize is a two-step competition to help communities adopt automated processing of residential solar permits, lowering costs and making solar more accessible for homeowners.
Each of the communities selected during Step 1 of the program has been determined to be eligible to adopt SolarAPP+. If they successfully adopt SolarAPP+ during Step 2 of the prize, they will receive $15,000. Although SolarAPP+ is free for any community to use, the prize is designed to reward those communities that can adopt it quickly.
SolarAPP+ is an online platform that instantly issues permits for code-compliant residential rooftop photovoltaic (PV) systems.
Solar permitting can be a bottleneck for residential solar installations: Long review timelines or unclear processes might require revised permit applications.
SolarAPP+ eases the permit process—making it easier for U.S. homeowners to power their homes from the sun while saving time for local governments and installers.
The City of Sun Prairie has an extensive record of renewable energy achievements, including installation of electric vehicle charging stations, converting fleet vehicles to electric or hybrid models, taking steps to make city buildings more energy-efficient, and installing solar panels on the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
City Communications and Diversity Strategist Jake King welcomed the news as a positive example of the city’s energy efforts while at the same time freeing up some staff time for the city’s Department of Building Inspection.
King said the City of Sun Prairie applied to participate in the SolarAPP+ competition in order to explore the tool and better understand how the city’s permitting process could use support from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
“The city will learn more about potential integration of the SolarAPP+ platform to augment our existing permitting process, potentially reduce permitting time, and free up staff capacity in Building Maintenance,” King added.
“Ultimately, this will assist in enabling investment in renewable energy resources by lowering barriers and streamlining the Solar PV permit process for 1-2 family residences,” King added. “We are excited to participate in this challenge with our peer communities and further explore this opportunity.”
In addition to Sun Prairie, the other 11 communities selected include:
• City of Goodyear and the Town of Oro Valley in Arizona;
• Village of Midlothian and the City of Washington in Illinois;
• City of Waco and the City of Tool in Texas;
• City of Fremont, Calif.;
• City of Ann Arbor, Mich.;
• Lucie County, Fla;
• City and County of Denver, Colorado; and
• City of Tiffin, Iowa.
“We’re thrilled to see communities from so many different parts of the country represented among the teams,” said Jeff Cook, acting solar analysis subprogram manager at NREL and one of the developers of SolarAPP+. “This geographic diversity helps demonstrate that improved solar permitting can speed solar adoption across the country, as communities across states like Colorado, Florida, and Illinois join communities in Arizona, California, and Texas that have already seen the benefits of SolarAPP+.”
A company release states NREL developed SolarAPP+ in collaboration with local governments, code-development organizations, and industry stakeholders to automate the solar permitting review process, free up community staff time, and deliver instant permits for code-compliant PV systems.
In the same release, the company said to date, SolarAPP+ has approved nearly 13,000 permits across 31 jurisdictions. Communities that have adopted SolarAPP+ have saved more than 12,800 hours in plan review time, and projects are installed about two weeks faster, given that permits are issued instantly for code-compliant systems.
To see the existing residential Solar PV permit application, please go online to https://sunprairiewi.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1071/record-types/6558.