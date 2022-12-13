The City of Sun Prairie became the only city in Wisconsin—and one of only three in the Midwest—to be named winners of Step 1 of the American-Made Solar Automated Permit Processing Plus (SolarAPP+) Prize.

The prize is a two-step competition to help communities adopt automated processing of residential solar permits, lowering costs and making solar more accessible for homeowners.

SolarAPP+ prize
